At least 20 people killed in Russian glide bomb attack on village in eastern Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — A Russian glide bomb struck a village in eastern Ukraine as pensions were being distributed on Tuesday, killing more than 20 civilians, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

The bomb hit the village of Yarova in the Donetsk region, Zelenskyy said in a post on Telegram.

“Frankly brutal,” he said of the attack, urging the international community to make Russia pay economically for its invasion through additional sanctions.

“The world should not remain silent,” Zelenskyy wrote. “The world should not remain inactive. The United States needs a reaction. Europe needs a reaction. The G20 needs a reaction. Strong action is needed so that Russia stops bringing death.”

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.