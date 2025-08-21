Mexico City mayor says police have arrested 13 in connection with killings of her staffers

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — At least 13 people allegedly involved in the killing of two members of Mexico City Mayor Clara Brugada's staff in May were arrested Wednesday for their alleged roles in what authorities described as a meticulously planned hit on two people close to the capital's leader.

Three of those arrested allegedly were directly involved in the killings and the others had roles in the logistics.

Brugada’s personal secretary, Ximena Guzmán, and an adviser, José Muñoz, were shot dead in Guzmán’s car on a Mexico City street in broad daylight on May 20. Guzmán, as she did regularly, was picking up Muñoz at a subway station.

“These results represent the first advances of an ongoing investigation,” Brugada said.

Bertha María Alcalde Luján, Mexico City's chief prosecutor, said later during a news conference that five vehicles, including the motorcycle the shooter fled on, were part of the operation. Two of the other vehicles were identified as having surveilled the victims in the weeks before their killings.

Alcalde Luján even said investigators believe the hit had originally been planned for May 14, but Guzmán didn't pick up Muñoz that day, so they believe it was called off.

Mexico's federal security chief, Omar García Harfuch, said investigators confirmed that those involved in the shootings initially fled to a neighborhood in the borough of Iztacalco, not far from the capital's international airport. There they changed vehicles and escaped the city to neighboring Mexico state.

Early Wednesday, law enforcement carried out 11 raids, arresting the 13 suspects.

Mexico City Police Chief Pablo Vázquez Camacho said there were various lines of investigation, but authorities would not speak of a possible motive while the investigation remained open.

____

Follow AP's coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.