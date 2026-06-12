Niger military junta introduces new penal code criminalizing homosexuality with 5-10 years in prison

NIAMEY, Niger — Niger's military junta announced a new penal code that criminalizes homosexuality, an adviser to the justice minister said Friday.

The West African nation is the latest to criminalize homosexuality, following similar measures earlier this year in Senegal.

The new penal code punishes anyone who “commits or attempts to commit an immodest or unnatural act or practices lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans-gender, Queer, intersex, Asexual (LGBTQIA+) acts” with between five and 10 years in prison and a fine, according to the text of the new penal code.

“This same penalty is applicable to persons who officiated the marriage, to the witnesses of the alleged spouses, as well as to persons who have given their consent for the celebration of the marriage and to the organizers,” the new penal code said.

Hamidou Julien, an adviser to the justice minister, confirmed to The Associated Press on Friday that the law took effect on Thursday.

Previously, homosexuality wasn't illegal in Niger, but has been heavily stigmatized.

Laws prohibiting homosexuality are common across Africa: more than 30 of the 54 countries criminalize same-sex sexual acts. Niger has joined countries like Senegal, Kenya, Sierra Leone and Tanzania, where penalties can include 10 or more years of imprisonment. In Somalia, Uganda and Mauritania, the offense can carry the death penalty.

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