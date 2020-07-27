North Korea's Kim marks war anniversary amid virus concerns

In this Sunday, July 26, 2020, photo released by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, hands over a “Paektusan” commemorative pistol to a senior military official during a ceremony in Pyongyang, North Korea. At right is Kim's powerful sister Kim Yo Jong. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP) (Uncredited)