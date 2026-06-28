Pakistan's military says 3 soldiers were killed in militant attack in Karachi and vows retaliation

KARACHI, Pakistan — Pakistan's military said Sunday that three members of its paramilitary Rangers force were killed and four others wounded in fighting after militants launched an attack the previous night on a regional headquarters in the southern port city of Karachi.

A militant rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the provincial headquarters of the paramilitary Pakistan Rangers in Karachi on Saturday night, triggering an intense exchange of gunfire with security forces, according to police and witnesses.

In a statement, the military said security forces had killed three attackers and captured a fourth, who was wounded. It identified the captured suspect as an Afghan national.

The military said operations were continuing in the area and warned that Pakistan would retaliate against those responsible for the assault. Pakistan has carried out airstrikes inside Afghanistan in recent years, saying they targeted militants responsible for attacks inside Pakistan. Kabul has repeatedly denied allowing militant groups to use Afghan territory to launch cross-border attacks.

The militant group Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, a breakaway faction of the Pakistani Taliban, claimed the attack shortly after it occurred.

The military described the group as an Indian proxy, but provided no evidence to support the allegation. There was no immediate comment from India, and New Delhi has denied similar allegations in recent years.

President Asif Ali Zardari paid tribute to the three Rangers personnel “martyred” in the assault, expressed condolences to their families and wished the wounded a speedy recovery in a statement issued by his office. He also praised the sacrifices of Pakistan’s security forces in the fight against militancy and reaffirmed the nation’s resolve to eliminate terrorism.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also condemned the attack and praised security forces for repelling the assault.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in militant attacks targeting police and security forces in recent years.

The military said operations were still underway to eliminate any remaining accomplices of the attackers.

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Associated Press writer in Islamabad Munir Ahmed contributed to this story.

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