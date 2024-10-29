Palestinian medical officials say an Israeli strike in northern Gaza killed 34

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — (AP) — Gaza's Health Ministry said an Israeli strike on a five-story building where displaced Palestinians were sheltering in northern Gaza killed at least 34 people early Tuesday, more than half of them women and children.

The ministry's emergency service said another 20 people were wounded in the strike in the northern town of Beit Lahiya, near the Israeli border.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

