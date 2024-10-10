Palestinian officials say Israeli strike on Gaza shelter kills 13

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — (AP) — Palestinian medical officials said an Israeli strike on a school sheltering displaced people in Gaza on Thursday killed at least 13 people, with the toll likely to rise.

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital confirmed the toll from the strike in the central town of Deir al-Balah. An Associated Press reporter saw ambulances arriving at the hospital.

Residents said the strike targeted a makeshift post of the Hamas-run police inside the shelter.

