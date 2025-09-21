Polls open in Guinea in a referendum that could allow junta leader to run for president

CONAKRY, Guinea — (AP) — Polls opened in Guinea on Sunday for a referendum that could allow the leader of the country's junta to run for the presidency and is being closely watched in the coup-battered region.

Citizens of this coastal West African country are casting their ballots in favor or against a new draft constitution, the key step in the country's transition from military rule to civilian rule. Elections are expected to follow in December.

Guinea is one of a growing number of West African countries, including Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso, where the military has taken power and delayed a return to civilian rule. Critics say Sunday's referendum is a way for Gen. Mamadi Doumbouya, who ousted President Alpha Conde in 2021, to seek the presidency and legitimize his military rule.

There are 6.7 million eligible voters and the referendum needs a voter turnout of at least 50% to pass.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. local time and are expected to close at 6 p.m.

An omnipresent campaign with the opposition missing

In the last days of the campaign, Conakry, Guinea's capital, was buzzing with activity. There were Quran readings, reggae concerts and prayers held in support of Doumbouya. Supporters wearing T-shirts and boubous — traditional West African flowing garments — printed with Doumbouya’s face, gathered at neighborhood rallies. Only one thing was missing: the opposition.

Campaigning was banned on Friday and Saturday but the referendum remained omnipresent. Public and private buildings in Conakry remained plastered with “Yes" campaign billboards calling for approval of the referendum. At a concert held Friday night in one of Conakry's bars, band members sang a song about Doumbouya, repeatedly chanting “Oui! Oui! Oui!," or “Yes! Yes! Yes!” in French, the country's official language.

The military regime silenced critics and last year dissolved more than 50 political parties in a move it claimed was to "clean up the political chessboard." Weeks before the referendum, it suspended the three main opposition parties, making it impossible for them to organize rallies and speak to the population.

More than half of Guinea's population cannot read or write, which means they only get information about the new constitution from the “yes” camp, said Rafiou Sow, president of the opposition Renewal and Progress Party, one of the suspended political entities, who called for the boycott of the referendum.

“Our activists and supporters have no knowledge of this constitution. The moment we were excluded, they were excluded,” he said. “We, who were supposed to help Guineans understand what is written in it, we are forbidden even to speak.”

Junta leader was the central figure of the campaign

Doumbouya took power by force four years ago, saying he acted to prevent the country from slipping into chaos and chastising the previous government for broken promises. Despite rich natural resources, over half of Guinea’s population of 15 million people is experiencing “unprecedented levels of poverty and food insecurity,” according to the World Food Program.

Doumbouya initially said he would not run for the presidency. But the draft constitution allows junta members to run for office and extends the presidential mandate from five to seven years, renewable twice.

Although Doumbouya has not spoken publicly about whether he would run in December’s election, he remains the main figure of the referendum campaign.

Tiguidanké Guirassy, a 20-year-old university graduate who attended a rally on Thursday evening in central Conakry, said she was “inspired” by Doumbouya to vote in favor of the constitution.

“In my neighborhood, we didn’t have roads,” she said. “Now, he took care of that, we have roads. He has made a lot of progress for Guinea and I hope he will continue on this path.”

Critics denounce a power grab

If adopted, the constitution would introduce a number of changes, including creating the Senate and allowing independent candidates to stand in the election. Fanta Conte, a member of Guinea’s National Transition Council, said the referendum was not about Doumbouya, but about the new constitution, which would give more power to the legislative branch of government.

Analysts said that while the direction of the new constitution was good, the changes were not necessary.

“We've always had constitutions that enshrined balance of powers and democratic and even modern institutions," said Kabinet Fofana, head of the Conakry-based Guinean Association of Political Sciences. “But the problem is not the constitution — it is rather respect (for it), its applicability, and rule of law.”

Critics denounced the referendum as a power grab.

Since coming to power, the military junta has been tightening its grip on independent media and the opposition, according to rights organizations. Human Rights Watch accused the military regime of disappearing its opponents and silencing critical media voices. Reporters Without Borders said that journalists have faced attacks and arrests, with information sites and radio stations interrupted or suspended.

But many Guineans, disillusioned with previous regimes, have been seduced by Doumbouya's vision of a prosperous, developed Guinea, which would finally benefit all.

“We have seen many regimes here, but since the arrival of (Doumbouya) there has been change," said Ben Daouda Sylla, a 30-year-old lawyer. "He is doing everything possible to ensure that Guinea moves forward.”

