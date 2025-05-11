Pope Leo XIV calls for peace in Ukraine and Gaza, saying 'Never again war'

VATICAN CITY — (AP) — Pope Leo XIV called for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine and an immediate ceasefire in Gaza with the release of hostages and delivery of humanitarian aid in his first Sunday noon blessing as pontiff.

“I too address the world's great powers by repeating the ever-present call ‘never again war,’” Leo said from the loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica to an estimated 100,000 people below.

It was the first time that Leo had returned to the loggia since he first appeared to the world on Thursday evening following his remarkable election as pope, the first from the United States. Then too he delivered a message of peace.

Leo was picking up the papal tradition of offering a Sunday blessing at noon, but with several twists. Whereas his predecessors delivered the greeting from the studio window of the Apostolic Palace, off to the side of the piazza, Leo went to the very center of the square and the heart of the church.

He also offered a novelty by singing the Regina Caeli prayer, a Latin prayer said during the Easter season that past popes would usually just recite.

He wore the simple white cassock of the papacy — not the formal red cape he wore on Thursday night — and had reverted back to wearing his silver pectoral cross. He had worn a more ornate one that contains the relics of St. Augustine and his mother, St. Monica, on Thursday night that had been given to him by his Augustinian religious order.

‘Beloved Ukrainian people’

Leo quoted Pope Francis in denouncing the number of conflicts ravaging the globe today, saying it was a “third world war in pieces.”

“I carry in my heart the sufferings of the beloved Ukrainian people," he said. “Let everything possible be done to achieve genuine, just and lasting peace as soon as possible.”

He called for the release of war prisoners and the return of Ukrainian children to their families, and welcomed the ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

He also called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, and for humanitarian relief to be provided to the “exhausted civilian population and all hostages be freed.”

Leo also noted that Sunday was Mother’s Day in many countries and wished all mothers, “including those in heaven” a Happy Mother’s Day.

The crowd, filled with marching bands in town for a special Jubilee weekend, erupted in cheers and music as the bells of St. Peter’s Basilica tolled.

Angela Gentile arrived in the square three hours early to be in place. Nonplussed that cardinals had elected yet another non-Italian pope, she said she was happy Leo came to the central balcony of the basilica, so the crowd could see him face-to-face. “What’s good for the Holy Spirit works for me,” she said. “I have trust.”

More than 50 pilgrims from Houston, Texas, were in the square, waving three large American flags. They were in Rome on a pre-planned Holy Year pilgrimage and said they were proud to be part of this historic occasion.

“Words cannot express my admiration and gratitude to God,” said the Rev. Dominic Nguyen, who led the Vietnamese American group. He said he hoped the pope would be happy to see the Stars and Stripes but also Peruvian flags and all other countries, showing the universality of the church.

Leo's Peruvian roots

Leo, the former Robert Prevost, spent most of his priestly life as a missionary then bishop in Peru, an experience he recalled on Thursday night in offering a special greeting to his former diocese in Chiclayo in Spanish.

Bertha Santander of Peru had come five hours early to unfurl her huge Peruvian flag in the piazza, recalling the emotion of that night when the piazza erupted in cheers when Leo first appeared.

“It’s such happiness,” she said. “Already when I heard the last name I started crying and when he addressed a greeting in Spanish I was a sea of tears,” said the Peruvian woman who has lived in Italy for more than 40 years.

Earlier Sunday, Leo celebrated a private Mass near the tomb of St. Peter with head of his Augustinian order, the Rev. Alejandro Moral Anton. The Mass occurred in the grottoes underneath St. Peter's, the traditional burial place of St. Peter, the apostle who is considered the be the first pope.

The area, which is normally open to the public, also contains the tombs of past popes, including Pope Benedict XVI.

Leo on Saturday prayed before the tomb of Francis, located across town at the St. Mary Major Basilica.

The 69-year-old Chicago-born missionary was elected 267th pope on Thursday following the April 21 death of Francis.

He has a busy week of audiences before his formal installation Mass next Sunday.

