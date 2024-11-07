Putin congratulates Donald Trump on his election victory in first public comments on US vote

MOSCOW — (AP) — President Vladimir Putin on Thursday congratulated Donald Trump on his election victory in the Russian leader's first public comment on the outcome of the U.S. balloting.

Putin’s comment came after a speech during an international forum conference in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.

″I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate him on his election as president of the United States of America,” Putin said in a question-and-answer session.

