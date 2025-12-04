Remains of last Thai hostage in Gaza have been returned

BANGKOK — Thai officials on Thursday said remains handed over to Israel by militants in Gaza have been identified as belonging to the last Thai hostage taken during the Oct. 7, 2023, attack that launched the war.

The Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it had been notified by Israeli authorities that the remains of a hostage that were returned on Wednesday was identified as Sudthisak Rinthalak, a Thai national who was an agricultural worker in Israel.

Remains militants handed over Tuesday did not match either of the last two hostages.

The return of all the hostages taken during the attack that started the war is a key element of the first phase of the U.S.-brokered ceasefire that began in October, which both Hamas and Israel have accused the other of breaking. In exchange, Israel has been releasing Palestinian prisoners.

Nikorndej Balankura, the Thai Foreign Ministry's spokesperson, said that Sudthisak’s family has been notified. He added that Sudthisak was killed on the day of the attack, and his body was taken into Gaza.

He thanked the Israeli government for their assistance that led to the release of all 31 Thai hostages taken at the start of the war. Of them, 28 were returned alive and three dead.

Since the latest ceasefire began in early October 20 living hostages and the remains of 27 others have been returned to Israel.

With just one hostage left, the sides are close to wrapping up the first phase of the ceasefire.

Since the start of the ceasefire, Israel has released the bodies of hundreds Palestinians to Gaza, in exchange for hostages or their remains. Most remain unidentified.

