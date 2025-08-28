Russian attack kills 3 and injures 12 in Ukraine's capital

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — A mass Russian drone and missile attack on Ukraine's capital early Thursday killed at least three people and injured 12, local authorities said.

Among the dead was a 14-year-old child, said Tymur Tkachenko, the head of Kyiv’s city administration.

A residential building in one district was hit directly. “Everything is destroyed,” he said.

