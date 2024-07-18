Syrian President Assad's Baath Party clinches control of parliament, election results show

DAMASCUS — (AP) — The results of Syria’s parliamentary elections, announced Thursday, showed that President Bashar Assad’s Baath Party has won a majority of seats, as expected.

The elections for 250 parliamentary seats were held Monday at 8,151 centers in government-held areas of the country, but the voting was repeated in several districts -- including Aleppo, Latakia, Hama and Daraa -- after election officials said there had been irregularities, including voters casting ballots twice.

The heads of some electoral centers were referred to the judiciary for alleged electoral violations.

Altogether, 1,516 candidates were competing for the 250 seats. However, only 65 of those seats were seen as truly up for competition, as the Baath Party and allied parties presented a list of 185 candidates. Typically, all candidates who make it through the Baath Party primaries and appear on the final list win seats.

The results announced Thursday showed that all 185 candidates from the Baath Party and its allies won seats as expected, an increase from the 177 seats won by the coalition in 2020.

Turnout was 38% of the 19.3 million eligible voters, election officials said.

Unlike presidential elections, Syrians in the diaspora are not eligible to vote in parliamentary elections.

The head of the Supreme Judicial Committee for Elections, Jihad Murad, who announced the results, said they “reflected the broadest representation of the Syrian people in their various groups and sectors.”

The vote is the fourth since the country’s civil war began in March 2011.

With Assad facing term limits that would end his presidency in 2028, the next parliament is widely expected to try to pass a constitutional amendment to extend his term.

An amendment requires a three-quarters majority, or 188 votes, just over the number of seats held by the Bath Party and its allies. However, nominally independent candidates are also generally seen as loyal to the government.

