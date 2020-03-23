Syrians rush to stock up; Iran reports 127 more virus deaths

A crowd of more than 10 people gather on a beach despite warnings to maintain a distance from each other over the outbreak of the new coronavirus in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, March 20, 2020. The United Arab Emirates has closed its borders to foreigners, including those with residency visas, over the coronavirus outbreak, but has yet to shut down public beaches and other locations over the virus. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell) (Jon Gambrell)