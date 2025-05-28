Thai and Cambodian soldiers briefly clash in a disputed border area

BANGKOK — (AP) — Thai and Cambodian soldiers briefly fired at each other in their disputed border area Wednesday, the Thai and Cambodian armies said.

The Thai statement said the Cambodian soldiers entered a disputed area and Thai soldiers approached the area to negotiate but due to misunderstanding, the Cambodian side opened fire and the Thai soldiers then retaliated.

Cambodian army spokesperson Mao Phalla said the Cambodian troops were conducting a routine patrol along the border when the Thai side opened fire.

The clash lasted about 10 minutes until local commanders spoke to each other and ordered a ceasefire. The Thai army said the two were negotiating.

The Thai army said it had no casualties, and the Cambodian official said there was no immediate information on its casualties.

Thai Defense Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said the situation has resolved and said both sides did not intend to open fire at each other.

Neighboring Thailand and Cambodia have a long history of land disputes. The most prominent involved the Preah Vihear promontory, an area around a 1,000-year-old temple that was listed as a UNESCO world heritage site in 2008. The U.N.'s International Court of Justice granted sovereignty over the area to Cambodia in 2013.

There have been recent border incidents between the two countries, including in February when Cambodian troops and their family members entered an ancient temple along the border and sang the Cambodian national anthem, leading to a brief argument with Thai troops. The incident was recorded on video and went viral on social media.

