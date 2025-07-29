Thailand and Cambodia dispute whether ceasefire is holding

SURIN, Thailand — (AP) — Thailand and Cambodia disputed whether their ceasefire was holding Tuesday, the morning after they agreed to stop fighting in a deal reached in Malaysia under U.S. pressure.

The Thai army said Cambodia launched attacks in multiple areas after the ceasefire was supposed to take effect at midnight, but Cambodia said there was no firing in any location.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thailand's acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai had agreed to an "unconditional" halt in fighting Monday after five days of border clashes that have killed dozens of people and displaced tens of thousands.

Along the border area, it was unclear if fighting was continuing but signs of calm returned in places. Some families displaced by the fighting began returning to their homes.

A Thai military spokesperson said Thailand halted all military activities as agreed upon but that Cambodian troops continued strikes and the Thai army responded with defensive action.

“Such actions represent a deliberate violation of the ceasefire and a serious breach of trust,” Major Gen. Vithai Laithomya said in a statement.

The Cambodian Defense Ministry denied the Thai account. “After the ceasefire became effective, there has been no armed conflict on all front lines. This is the firm determination of the Cambodian leadership to implement the ceasefire,” ministry spokesperson Maly Socheata said.

Military commanders from both sides are scheduled Tuesday to hold their first meeting after the ceasefire as agreed under the pact, she said.

The meeting between the two national leaders Monday was hosted by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim as annual chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and held under U.S. pressure. Anwar called the ceasefire a “vital first step towards de-escalation and the restoration of peace and security.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the U.S. applauded the ceasefire declaration. “President (Donald) Trump and I are committed to an immediate cessation of violence and expect the governments of Cambodia and Thailand to fully honor their commitments to end this conflict,” Rubio said in a statement.

The fighting began Thursday after a land mine explosion along the border wounded five Thai soldiers. Both sides blamed each other for starting the clashes, which have killed 35 people and displaced 260,000 people on both sides.

Trump had warned that the U.S. might not proceed with trade deals with either country if hostilities continue, giving both sides a face-saving justification for halting the clashes.

The 800-kilometer (500-mile) frontier between Thailand and Cambodia has been disputed for decades, but past confrontations have been limited and brief. The latest tensions erupted in May when a Cambodian soldier was killed in a confrontation that created a diplomatic rift and roiled Thailand's domestic politics.

Sopheng Cheang reported from Samrong, Cambodia.

