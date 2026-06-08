Tropical Storm Boris forms off Mexico's southern Pacific coast, the National Hurricane Center says

MIAMI — Tropical Storm Boris formed Monday and is expected to bring heavy rain and possible flooding and mudslides to parts of southern Mexico, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Boris was located about 85 miles (135 kilometers) southeast of Acapulco or 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Punta Maldonado, according to the Miami-based weather center. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) and was moving northeast at 5 mph (7 kph).

A tropical storm warning was in effect for Laguna de Chacahua to Tecpan de Galeana, with tropical storm conditions expected in that area within 24 hours.

“This rainfall may produce life-threatening flooding and mudslides, especially in areas of steep terrain,” the center said.

Boris is the second named storm of the Pacific hurricane season that started May 15. Tropical Storm Amanda formed June 3 far out to sea, posing no threat to land.

The Atlantic hurricane season began June 1, and no cyclones have formed in that basin yet this year.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.