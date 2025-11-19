Trump says he'll push for peace in Sudan after Saudi crown prince urged greater US involvement

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he plans to put greater attention on helping find an end to the brutal civil war in Sudan after being urged to take action by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Trump, who claims to have ended several wars since returning to office and has openly lobbied for the Nobel Peace Prize, admitted the conflict "wasn't on my charts" before his conversation with the crown prince.

But the president said he spoke in detail about the civil war with the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia during their White House talks on Tuesday. The crown prince, Trump said, urged him to use the power and influence of the presidency to bring an end to the war.

“His majesty would like me to do something very powerful having to do with Sudan,” Trump said in remarks during a joint appearance with Prince Mohammed before U.S. and Saudi business leaders.

The fighting for control of Sudan has killed over 40,000 people and created the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with over 14 million people displaced. The civil war, which started in April 2023, has pitted the Sudanese Armed Forces against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

“I thought it was just something that was crazy and out of control,” Trump said as he shared the stage with the crown prince. “But I just see how important that is to you, and to a lot of your friends in the room.”

Trump said Prince Mohammed told him that bringing an end to the war “would be the greatest thing you can do, that would be greater than what you’ve already done.”

Trump's comments come after Secretary of State Marco Rubio last week called for a halt to the flow of military support coming to the paramilitary RSF from abroad.

The RSF's recent capture of North Darfur's capital, el-Fasher, left hundreds dead and forced tens of thousands of people to flee reported atrocities by the paramilitary force, according to aid groups and U.N. officials.

The International Organization for Migration said that nearly 90,000 people have left el-Fasher and surrounding villages, undertaking a perilous journey through unsafe routes where they have no access to food, water or medical assistance.

Saudi officials, in part, have argued to the administration that a further unraveling of Sudan could result in instability in the Red Sea and Africa and create conditions for extremist groups to exploit the moment to spread terrorism in the Middle East and beyond.

The war between the RSF and the military has split regional powers. Egypt, Turkey and Saudi Arabia have backed the Sudanese Armed Forces, while the United Arab Emirates, a close U.S. ally, has been sending weapons to the RSF, according to American intelligence findings.

Trump, following his remarks, said in a social media post that his administration will work with Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, and other Middle Eastern partners “to get these atrocities to end, while at the same time stabilizing Sudan.”

Trump appeared with Prince Mohammed as the crown prince wrapped up his first visit to Washington in seven years.

