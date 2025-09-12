UAE summons Israeli diplomat to condemn the attack on Qatar targeting Hamas leaders

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — The United Arab Emirates summoned Israel's envoy in the country on Friday to condemn Israel's attack on Hamas leadership in Qatar, increasing pressure on the country as Qatar's top diplomat visits Washington.

The meeting Friday saw Emirati Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem bint Ebrahim al-Hashimy "denounce the blatant and cowardly Israeli attack" on Qatar, the UAE said. She called the assault “an irresponsible escalation that threatens regional and international peace and security.”

“The continuation of such hostile and provocative rhetoric undermines prospects for stability and pushes the region towards extremely dangerous trajectories, and solidifies a situation that is unacceptable and cannot be overlooked,” the statement added.

Israeli media reported on the meeting, but there was no immediate readout from the Israeli government. Al-Hashimy spoke to David Ohad Horsandi, the deputy head of the Israeli mission in the country. It marks a rare moment for the UAE to summon an Israeli diplomat after reaching a diplomatic recognition deal with Israel five years ago.

The summoning comes ahead of an emergency meeting of Arab and Islamic nations next week in Qatar over the attack.

Meanwhile, Qatar's prime minister was expected to meet with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington after earlier addressing the United Nations Security Council. Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, who also serves as Qatar's foreign minister, said Thursday at the meeting that "Israel is trying to rearrange the region by force."

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.