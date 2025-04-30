UK military launches airstrikes with US targeting Yemen's Houthi rebels

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — The British military launched airstrikes with the United States targeting Yemen's Houthi rebels, officials said early Wednesday, their first involvement with America's new intense campaign targeting the Iranian-backed group.

The United Kingdom offered a detailed explanation of its reason to launch the strike, in a departure from the U.S., which has offered few details about the more than 800 strikes it has conducted since beginning its campaign March 15.

The campaign, called "Operation Rough Rider," has been targeting the rebels as the Trump administration negotiates with their main benefactor, Iran, over Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear program.

UK strike hit near Yemen's capital, Sanaa

The U.K.'s Defense Ministry described the site attacked as “a cluster of buildings, used by the Houthis to manufacture drones of the type used to attack ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, located some 15 miles (25 kilometers) south of Sanaa.”

Royal Air Force Typhoon FGR4s took part in the raid, dropping Paveway IV guided bombs, the ministry added.

“The strike was conducted after dark, when the likelihood of any civilians being in the area was reduced yet further,” the ministry said.

The British offered no information on the damage done in the strike, nor whether it believed anyone had been killed. The U.S. military's Central Command did not acknowledge the strike.

“This action was taken in response to a persistent threat from the Houthis to freedom of navigation,” said John Healey, the U.K.'s secretary of state for defense. “A 55% drop in shipping through the Red Sea has already cost billions, fueling regional instability and risking economic security for families in the UK.”

The Houthis reported several strikes around Yemen's capital, Sanaa, which the group has held since 2014. Other strikes hit around Saada.

The British have taken part in airstrikes alongside the U.S. since the Biden administration began its campaign of strikes targeting the Houthis back in January 2024. However, this new strike is the first to see the British involved in the campaign under Trump.

UK strike comes after US allegedly hit prison

The joint U.K.-U.S. strike follows an alleged a U.S. airstrike on Monday that hit a prison holding African migrants, killing at least 68 people and wounding 47 others. The U.S. military said it was investigating.

On April 18, an American strike on the Ras Isa fuel port killed at least 74 people and wounded 171 others in the deadliest-known attack of the American campaign.

The U.S. is conducting strikes on Yemen from its two aircraft carriers in the region — the USS Harry S. Truman in the Red Sea and the USS Carl Vinson in the Arabian Sea.

The U.S. is targeting the Houthis because of the group’s attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, a crucial global trade route, and on Israel. The Houthis are the last militant group in Iran’s self-described “Axis of Resistance” that is capable of regularly attacking Israel.

The strikes separately have drawn controversy in America over Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's use of the unclassified Signal messaging app to post sensitive details about the attacks.

