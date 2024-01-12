The UK prime minister is in Kyiv to announce a new support package for Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is visiting Kyiv on Friday to announce a new package of support for Ukraine, including an increase in military funding for its war with Russia, a statement from his office said.

Sunak is expected to announce that military funding for Ukraine for the next financial year will be 2.5 billion pounds ($3.2 billion), the statement said. The funding would cover long-range missiles, air defense, artillery ammunition and maritime security.

“I am here today with one message: the U.K. will also not falter," Sunak said. “We will stand with Ukraine, in their darkest hours and in the better times to come.”

Sunak first visited Ukraine in November 2022, soon after he became prime minister. Britain has been one of Ukraine's most vocal backers.

