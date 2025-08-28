UN Security Council to vote on ending peacekeeping mission in Lebanon on Dec. 31, 2026

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — The Security Council scheduled a vote Thursday on a resolution that would end the more than four-decade operation of the U.N. peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon on Dec. 31, 2026.

Two council diplomats said late Wednesday that the United States, which had been demanding that the force known as UNIFIL be terminated in a year, did not object to a French draft resolution with that end date in 16 months.

That signaled the resolution would be approved, but it was not clear whether the United States would vote in favor or abstain, the diplomats said, speaking on condition of anonymity because negotiations have been private.

UNIFIL was created to oversee the withdrawal of Israeli troops from southern Lebanon after Israel's 1978 invasion. Its mission was expanded following the monthlong 2006 war between Israel and the militant group Hezbollah.

The resolution would terminate UNIFIL’s mandate and halt its operations at the end of 2026. The process of withdrawing its 10,800 military and civilian personnel and equipment would start immediately in consultation with the Lebanese government, to be completed within a year.

The draft says the aim is to make the Lebanese government “the sole provider of security" in southern Lebanon north of the U.N.-drawn border with Israel known as the Blue Line. It calls on Israel to withdraw its forces from north of the Blue Line.

The multinational force has played a significant role in monitoring the security situation in southern Lebanon for decades, including during the Israel-Hezbollah war last year, but has drawn criticism from both sides and numerous U.S. lawmakers, some of whom now hold prominent roles in President Donald Trump's administration or wield new influence with the White House.

Trump administration political appointees came into office wanting to shut down UNIFIL as soon as possible and have secured major cuts in U.S. funding for the force.

They regard the operation as a waste of money that is merely delaying the goal of eliminating Hezbollah's influence and restoring full security control to the Lebanese armed forces. The government says its forces are not yet capable of assuming full control.

European nations, notably France and Italy, objected to winding down UNIFIL too quickly. They argued that ending the peacekeeping mission before the Lebanese army was able to fully secure the border area would create a vacuum that Hezbollah could easily exploit.

During the one-year withdrawal period, the draft resolution says UNIFIL is authorized to provide security and assistance to U.N. personnel, “to maintain situational awareness in the vicinity of UNIFIL locations,” and to contribute to the protection of civilians and safe delivery of humanitarian aid “within the limits of its capacities.”

The draft urges the international community “to intensify its support, including equipment, material and finance” to the Lebanese armed forces.

