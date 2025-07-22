UN urges peaceful settlement of disputes as UN chief points to 'the horror show in Gaza'

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — The U.N. Security Council urged the 193 United Nations member nations on Tuesday to use all possible means to settle disputes peacefully. The U.N. chief said that is needed now more than ever as he pointed to "the horror show in Gaza" and conflicts in Ukraine, Sudan, Haiti and Myanmar.

The vote was unanimous on a Pakistan-drafted resolution in the 15-member council.

In urging greater efforts to pursue global peace, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the council: “Around the world, we see an utter disregard for — if not outright violations of — international law” as well as the U.N. Charter.

It is happening at a time of widening geopolitical divides and numerous conflicts, starting with Gaza, where "starvation is knocking on every door" as Israel denies the United Nations the space and safety to deliver aid and save Palestinian lives, Guterres said.

Israel denies deliberately targeting civilians and aid staff as part of its war with Hamas and blames U.N. agencies for failing to deliver food it has allowed in.

In conflicts worldwide, “hunger and displacement are at record levels” and security is pushed further out of reach by terrorism, violent extremism and transnational crime, the secretary-general said.

“Diplomacy may not have always succeeded in preventing conflicts, violence and instability,” Guterres said. “But it still holds the power to stop them.”

The resolution urges all countries to use the methods in the U.N. Charter to peacefully settle disputes, including negotiation, inquiry, mediation, conciliation, arbitration, judicial settlement, referral to regional arrangements or other peaceful means.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, who chaired the meeting, cited “the ongoing tragedies” in Gaza and between Pakistan and India over Kashmir, one of the oldest disputes on the U.N. agenda, that need to be resolved peacefully.

“At the heart of almost all the conflicts across the globe is a crisis of multilateralism; a failure, not of principles but of will; a paralysis, not of institutions but of political courage,” he said.

The Pakistani diplomat called for revitalizing trust in the U.N. system and ensuring “equal treatment of all conflicts based on international law, not geopolitical expediency.”

Acting U.S. Ambassador Dorothy Shea said the Trump administration supports the United Nations’ founding principles of saving succeeding generations from the scourge of war and working with parties to resolve disputes peacefully.

Under President Donald Trump's leadership, she said, the U.S. has delivered "deescalation" between Israel and Iran, India and Pakistan, and Congo and Rwanda.

The U.S. calls on countries involved in conflicts to follow these examples, Shea said, singling out the war in Ukraine and China's "unlawful claims" in the South China Sea.

The war in Ukraine must end, she said, and Russia must stop attacking civilians and fulfill its obligations under the U.N. Charter, which requires all member nations to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of every other country.

“We call on other U.N. member states to stop providing Russia with the means to continue its aggression,” Shea said.

