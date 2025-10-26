Tackling some tasks each year will make keeping your home in the best shape less tiring or costly. Your checklist should include inspecting your roof and plumbing to see if there is any damage to fix. Maintain the outdoors, too, since they affect curb appeal and sometimes allow pests to invade your home.

According to HomeServe, 61% of homeowners have put off a repair due to the cost. Skipping some fixes will save some money at first, but you'll end up spending even more if damages spread.

Having an annual home maintenance checklist can help you avoid surprise bills.

Why Is a House Maintenance Checklist Important?

Without a home maintenance checklist, it becomes hard to figure out what needs attention in your home. Seasonal maintenance tasks will be easier to track if you list them down and update your list once you handle them.

Other notable benefits of having a checklist include:

You'll avoid leaving your home for major repairs

Checklists simplify budgeting

You'll save money by being proactive

When you don't have a checklist, you may find yourself constantly worrying that something is about to go wrong and cost you money. Enjoy peace of mind by knowing that you have completed the tasks that ensure your home is safe for your family.

What Home Maintenance Should Be Done Yearly?

Yearly maintenance will make your home more comfortable and efficient, so you won't spend much on energy bills. Some tasks should always be part of your checklist.

Inspecting Your Roof

Your roof is what keeps you safe from the storms and wind. Tiny leaks may result from missing nails or broken shingles, and they can quickly turn into costly water damage.

Your yearly home upkeep list should include walking around to check for any broken or missing shingles.

If you have a high roof, you may not see the damage, but an expert can do a professional inspection by climbing on the surface or using binoculars. They also look around the attic or your ceiling for any mold.

Checking Plumbing

The pipes dripping water in your home may seem like a small issue. If you don't fix them, they can damage walls, floors, and ceilings.

It helps to check all faucets by watching carefully for drips. You should also look under sinks and behind appliances for wet spots or mold that may indicate your drainage pipes aren't secure.

Maintaining Your HVAC System

The weather in North Carolina can take a toll on your HVAC system all year. It deserves attention if you want to enjoy good air quality and a comfortable home.

To avoid your unit breaking down when you need it the most, use these home maintenance tips:

Change the air filters

Clean the vents to remove dirt

Get a professional inspection at least

Inspecting Garage Doors

Your garage door is one of the things that keep your home safer, so it should operate smoothly. Every year, check if the springs and sensors are working as they should.

If you're having any problems, add garage door repair to your home safety checklist. It helps you protect your home and avoid accidents that could cause injuries.

Maintaining the Exterior and Landscaping

You should never neglect your home's exterior because it protects everything inside. If you have tall trees in your yard, trim them so they don't scratch your roof or make it easy for rodents to get inside.

You should also:

Touch up the paint

Repair damaged siding

Clean the gutters

It's seasonal household chores like these that keep your home looking great.

Household Chores to Supplement Your Annual Home Maintenance Checklist

There are some essential household chores that you can't wait all year to do, but if you tackle them regularly, they make a huge difference. They include:

Replacing batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors: One small beep is enough to save you from a costly fire.

Checking your doors and windows for damage: If you detect broken seals and drafts, you may save money on your energy bills.

Examining your foundation: Do it every few weeks to avoid frustrations resulting from an unstable foundation in your home.

When you notice you have many issues to address in your home and you don't have enough money or time, focus on things that may affect your safety first.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Are the Most Overlooked Maintenance Tasks?

It's easy to forget some tasks because people don't talk about them, or you rarely visit some parts of your home. Common things you might overlook are:

Cleaning the vents

Testing carbon monoxide detectors

Fixing your garage door

List even the most minor tasks in your checklist because they are crucial for your convenience year-round.

Should I do Maintenance by Myself?

It's not a good idea to do all the maintenance in your home by yourself because you may not have the time. Some things also need experience and skills.

If you don't have both, it's easy to cause more damage or get frustrated when your fixes fail. Getting professional help makes the maintenance less overwhelming, and you'll be sure that the job is being handled by someone who knows their craft.

How Do I Keep Track of Completed Tasks?

Use a notebook, app, or digital calendar to keep track. These things simplify managing your yearly home upkeep in one place.

Note the dates you perform tasks so you can easily tell when to repeat each one. You don't have to keep guessing or realize you already did a task after spending money on it again.

Protect Your Home All Year

When you think about all the things that need attention in your home, you'll be surprised by how long the list is. Don't do things randomly because it will become hard to keep up.

With an annual home maintenance checklist, your safety and comfort will become a priority all year round.

If you have a task that needs special skills, never hesitate to call experts. It's a great way to avoid an emergency later and protect your finances from the cost of recurring damage.

Visit our news page for more home maintenance advice.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.