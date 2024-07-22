Local Steals & Deals: Bring Underwater Worlds to Life With Minolta!

18 July, 2024
Bring Underwater Worlds to Life With Minolta!
Local Steals & Deals is your one-stop shop for real deals and real exclusives on amazing brands. Check out our hosts below, sharing some of our best sellers. Available for a limited time only–while supplies last!
To access these great savings:
- Use the links provided below.
- All the offers below are only available while supplies last.
Dive into your adventures with a Minolta Underwater Camera! With 48MP photos, 5K video, and dual LCD screens, it's perfect for vibrant underwater shots up to 13 feet deep!
Your Underwater Photography Partner!
Minolta
Deal: $169.99
Retail: $349.99
51% Off
The Minolta Underwater Camera will capture your underwater adventures in stunning detail. With its high 48MP resolution and 5K Ultra HD video capabilities, every moment is preserved with crystal clarity. Compact and user-friendly, it features a 16x digital zoom lens, a 1.7” Selfie-LCD, and a 2.8” rear LCD, making it easy to frame and review your shots. Special features like time-lapse, slow-motion recording, and face detection ensure capturing the perfect shot is fun and effortless. Fully waterproof for up to 13 feet, this camera allows you to explore and photograph underwater scenes confidently. Dive into your next adventure with the Minolta Underwater Camera and experience unparalleled imaging performance.Shop now
©2024 Cox Media Group