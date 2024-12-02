Local Steals & Deals: Wrap Beautifully & Relax Comfortably with GiftMate & SereneSitz

26 November, 2024
Wrap Beautifully & Relax Comfortably with GiftMate & SereneSitz
Local Steals & Deals is your one-stop shop for real deals and real exclusives on amazing brands. Check out our hosts below, sharing some of our best sellers. Available for a limited time only–while supplies last!
To access these great savings:
- Use the links provided below.
- All the offers below are only available while supplies last.
Effortless Wrapping & The Ultimate Comfort
Make holiday gifting effortless and thoughtful with GiftMate and SereneSitz! GiftMate’s stylish, ready-to-go gift bag set makes wrapping a breeze, saving you time without sacrificing presentation. SereneSitz is the ultimate memory foam cushion for unparalleled comfort during long days of work or travel. These two essentials combine practicality and care, making them perfect for gifting or treating yourself. Don’t miss our exclusive holiday deals—for a limited time only!
GiftMate
Deal: $18.99
Retail: $29.28
35% Off
Giftmate is the ultimate solution for effortless gifting! If you're looking for high-quality gift bags and matching tags in a variety of styles, they make wrapping a breeze. They save time without compromising on presentation with stylish designs and durable materials. And right now, we've got an unbeatable deal—making it easier than ever to stock up on these versatile gift-giving essentials. Perfect for any occasion, Giftmate is a must-have for your wrapping needs!Shop now
SereneSitz
Deal: $49.99
Retail: $79.99
38% Off
Transform any seat into a comfort haven with the SereneSitz memory foam cushion. Designed for prolonged sitting, it provides unparalleled support by adapting to the contours of your body. Whether working long hours at your desk, commuting, or relaxing at home, SereneSitz ensures you sit in soothing comfort every time. Take advantage of this deal now and bring home the comfort you deserve!Shop now
©2024 Cox Media Group