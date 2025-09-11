If you're moving to a new state and want to save as much as possible while doing so, your first step should be to pile up and pay with cash, as this can help you avoid interest fees. Just as crucial is decluttering, particularly if you're moving out of state. Ensure you work with a reliable, local mover with a stellar reputation, too.

All those tips can help you enjoy more budget-friendly moving costs, something you should prioritize more than ever if you want to avert high, unexpected expenses. As a CNBC article points out, over half (53%) of Americans who moved in 2023 faced moving costs higher than what they expected.

Familiarize yourself with practical moving tips and tricks to avoid getting into the same situation.

Is It Hard to Just Move to Another State?

Yes, it is.

According to The Journal Record, in a survey of Americans who've moved in 2024, 82% found it stressful. Over a third even said it was more so than wedding planning, while nearly two in ten (19%) found it more stressful than getting a divorce. One of the primary reasons cited was the costs associated with moving: over $2,000 on average in 2024.

How Do I Move to Another State and Start Over?

The first step to moving to a new state, also referred to as "cross-country moving," and starting over, is to learn more about your new location. By researching its neighborhoods and understanding its local job market, you'll be able to secure a new place and find a new job, if you don't have one lined up yet.

Next, factor in your finances, which includes determining the total expenses you'd incur during the move. Consider the fees associated with packing supplies and the cost charged by professional movers. Don't forget to account for your transportation expenditures.

Then, coordinate your move with the right professional moving company. You should also arrange for the activation of the utilities in your new home. Likewise, have the services in your old place turned off.

What Are Some Money-Saving Strategies When Moving to a New State?

As mentioned above, the average cost of a move in 2024 was $2,000, but you'll likely pay more this year, considering factors like inflation and rising transportation and labor costs.

Indeed, according to online mortgage lender Rocket Mortgage, the average cost of moving across the country or long-distance moving is around $4,572. If you're moving coast-to-coast, this can go up to about $10,300.

Given the high costs associated with moving to a new state, you'd want to prepare your finances and cut your expenses by following these strategies.

Pile Up the Cash

One of the cheapest ways to move to a new state is to use cash as much as possible when paying for products and services. Doing so allows you to avoid racking up interest fees, which could happen if you keep swiping your credit cards throughout the move.

You want to enjoy a fresh start in your new state, and getting stuck with credit card debt due to moving expenses won't let you do that.

A good way to start saving cash for your move is to temporarily pause purchases of non-essential stuff (e.g., streaming services and food away from home). Every penny you save counts once it's time to pay for the move.

Cut Down on Stuff Through Decluttering

When you declutter your belongings before packing them up, you'll be able to get rid of junk and things you don't need in your new place. It can help you minimize your moving expenses because the less you bring, the less you'll have to pack and pay the movers for. You may even be able to make some extra cash to put towards your moving budget by selling them.

Choose the Right Moving Company

Just as crucial is to ensure you choose a reliable mover that operates locally and as close to your new place as possible.

Suppose you're moving to New York City from out of state. In this case, you'd want to find someone in the borough where you'll live. Instead of choosing a company in Queens, for instance, hiring a professional moving company near Brooklyn can make your life easier.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is It a Good Idea to Ask Friends for Help When Moving to a New State?

If you have friends or family with time to spare, asking them for help with packing can save time and money. It can help cut down your moving costs since you no longer have to ask your moving company to pack your stuff on your behalf. They can also serve as moral support.

Just make sure you have your friends or family assist with "light" packing duties, such as folding clothes, wrapping glassware, and securing them in boxes. It may be best not to have non-professionals handle heavy items, such as furniture, to prevent unwanted incidents and injuries.

What "Free" Items Can You Use for Packing?

Free items include packing boxes that your local mall, movie theater, or small grocery stores will likely be happy to give you at no cost. Hit these places up, tell them that you're moving, and ask them if you can take some boxes off their hands.

Ask friends and neighbors for old newspapers and magazines, too. You can use them as an alternative to bubble wrap for items that aren't highly fragile.

How Long Will Packing for a Long-Distance Move Take?

How long it'll take you to pack for a long-distance move depends on how much stuff you own and plan to bring to your new place, which is another good reason to declutter. At the very least, it can take a few days, but if you've got loads, set aside a couple of weeks or more for packing alone.

Make Moving to a New State a Breeze

From piling up the cash to decluttering and working with a reliable, local mover, these are some of the top tips you should employ when moving to a new state. Not only will they help you cut down on costs, but they can also help make the move simpler and let you enjoy a fresh start in your new state.

