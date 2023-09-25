Telemundo Charlotte / Disney on Ice Ticket Giveaway Sweepstakes

1. NO ES NECESARIA COMPRA PARA PARTICIPAR O GANAR. SE APLICAN TODAS LAS LEYES Y REGULACIONES FEDERALES, ESTATALES, LOCALES Y MUNICIPALES. NULO DONDE ESTÉ PROHIBIDO.

2. Elegibilidad. Sujeto a las restricciones adicionales a continuación, el “Sorteo de boletos Disney on Ice presenta Find Your Hero” de Telemundo Charlotte. (El “Sorteo”) está abierto a: (i) residentes legales de los estados de Carolina del Norte y Carolina del Sur que residan en los condados dentro del Mercado Designado de Charlotte; y (ii) que tengan 18 años o más al momento de ingresar. Empleados de TELEMUNDO CHARLOTTE, Inc. d/b/a TELEMUNDO CHARLOTTE (“Patrocinador”), CMG Media Corporation, y cada una de sus respectivas compañías afiliadas, subsidiarias y agencias de publicidad y promoción, y los familiares y cualquier persona domiciliada con dichos empleados no son elegibles para participar o ganar. El término “familiares” incluye cónyuges, padres, abuelos, hermanos, hijos, nietos y suegros, independientemente de dónde vivan. Las personas que pertenecen o están afiliadas a una organización profesional de actuación, teatro o producción cinematográfica, como SAG o AFTRA, no pueden competir en el Sorteo ni participar en ninguna participación. Los actores y cineastas profesionales, ya sea a tiempo completo o parcial, pueden competir siempre que no pertenezcan a ninguna organización profesional relacionada con la industria del entretenimiento que haría que el Patrocinador pagara al participante o a cualquier otra persona una tarifa o cualquier otro beneficio por participar en cualquier evento del Sorteo.

(1) el ganador del premio podrá ser seleccionado del mismo hogar cada treinta (30) días en relación con cualquier sorteo o concurso patrocinado o administrado por TELEMUNDO CHARLOTTE. Si usted o un miembro de su hogar ganó un premio de TELEUMUDNO CHARLOTTE dentro de los últimos treinta (30) días, no será elegible para recibir un premio en este Sorteo.

3. Cómo participar: El sorteo comenzará a las 5:00 a. m. EST el 11 de septiembre de 2023 y finalizará a las 11:59 p.m. EST el 28 de septiembre de 2023 (el “Período del sorteo”). El patrocinador será el cronometrador oficial del sorteo.

Para participar en el Sorteo, siga los pasos a continuación:

Para ser elegible, inicie sesión en telemundocharlotte.com e ingrese la información requerida. Los participantes que envíen un número de teléfono o una dirección de correo electrónico no válidos podrían ser descalificados a exclusivo criterio del Patrocinador.

Al participar en el Sorteo a través del sitio web o la aplicación, usted acepta estar sujeto al Acuerdo de visitante establecido por el patrocinador (www.wsoctv.com/visitor-agreement) y la Política de privacidad (www.wsoctv.com/privacy-policy), incorporadas por el presente por referencia.

No se permitirá que ningún familiar, amigo, asociado de oficina ni ninguna otra persona participe en un Sorteo en nombre de otra persona. El participante debe proporcionar su propio nombre tal como figura en su licencia de conducir válida de Carolina del Norte o Carolina del Sur o una identificación emitida por el estado de Carolina del Norte o Carolina del Sur (u otra prueba de residencia en Carolina del Norte o Carolina del Sur, como una copia de una factura de servicios públicos). Si un participante utiliza un nombre falso en cualquier identificación enviada como prueba de identificación, será descalificado inmediatamente del Sorteo y no será elegible para ganar ningún premio.

Está prohibido el uso de múltiples identidades y/o cuentas. Cualquier intento de obtener más de la cantidad indicada de inscripciones anulará las inscripciones de ese participante y puede resultar en su descalificación. Las entradas incompletas, falsificadas, alteradas, automatizadas, reproducidas mecánicamente, perdidas, tardías, mal dirigidas, confusas o ilegibles, o las entradas que no cumplan con los requisitos de tamaño o formato especificados anteriormente, serán descalificadas. El Patrocinador no será responsable de no recibir inscripciones debido a fallas de transmisión o fallas técnicas de cualquier tipo, incluido, entre otros, el mal funcionamiento de cualquier red, hardware o software, ya sea que se origine en el remitente, el Patrocinador o el proveedor de servicios de la aplicación del Sorteo del Patrocinador. En caso de disputa, se considerará que todas las inscripciones en línea han sido enviadas por el propietario de la cuenta ISP desde la que fueron enviadas, siempre que dicha persona cumpla con todos los demás requisitos de elegibilidad para el Sorteo. A estos efectos, el titular de una cuenta de ISP significará la persona física asignada a dicha cuenta de ISP por el proveedor de acceso a Internet, el proveedor de servicios en línea u otra organización responsable de asignar direcciones de ISP para el dominio asociado con dicha cuenta de ISP.

El Patrocinador no será responsable de fallas en la recepción de entradas debido al mal funcionamiento de cualquier red o sistema, congestión, cualquier error técnico o humano, fallas o mal funcionamiento de cualquier tipo, incluida la congestión, sobrecarga, señales de ocupado o cualquier otro factor. El Patrocinador se reserva el derecho de descalificar cualquier participación realizada por personas que envíen información de participación falsa o engañosa o que el Patrocinador determine que están manipulando o abusando de cualquier aspecto del Sorteo. En caso de disputa, se declarará una entrada realizada por el titular autorizado de la cuenta desde la que se envió el mensaje de texto. “Titular autorizado de la cuenta” se define como la persona natural a quien se le asigna un número de teléfono u otro identificador asociado automáticamente con el mensaje de texto por un proveedor de servicios inalámbricos que es responsable de asignar el mismo.

Todas las inscripciones pasan a ser propiedad del Patrocinador y ninguna será devuelta. Cualquier pregunta relacionada con la cantidad de inscripciones enviadas o el propietario de una cuenta ISP será determinada por el Patrocinador a su exclusivo criterio, y el Patrocinador se reserva el derecho de descalificar cualquier inscripción de personas que envíen información de inscripción falsa o engañosa o que el Patrocinador determine que están manipulando. con o abusar de cualquier aspecto del Sorteo.

4. Selección del ganador, probabilidades. En o alrededor de la semana siguiente al final del sorteo, el Patrocinador realizará un (1) sorteo aleatorio entre todas las participaciones elegibles, para un total de cinco (20) ganadores de todas las participaciones completas.

5. Descripción del premio. Sujeto a la verificación de elegibilidad y cumplimiento de estas Reglas Oficiales, cada ganador potencial recibirá:

• Cuatro (4) boletos para Disney on Ice en el Bojangles Coliseum en Charlotte NC entre las fechas del 28 de septiembre al 1 de octubre de 2023. Los premios se entregarán no más de una (1) semana después de la conclusión del Sorteo.

Límite: Un (1) premio por persona y por hogar. Valor del premio de 4 boletos: $120.00

6. Notificación y Aceptación del Ganador. Los ganadores del premio serán notificados en el momento de la selección. Para reclamar un premio, el posible ganador debe responder a la notificación del Patrocinador dentro de las 48 horas posteriores al primer intento de notificación.

Para reclamar su premio, el posible ganador puede visitar las oficinas del Patrocinador 235 West 23rd Street, Charlotte NC 28206 dentro de los cinco (5) días hábiles posteriores a la notificación (las visitas a la oficina deben realizarse entre las 9:00 a. m. EST y las 5:00 p. m. EST, entre semana) y debe presentar una identificación con fotografía válida emitida por el gobierno. El posible ganador también puede recibir el envío del boleto a la dirección proporcionada únicamente por el ganador.

Es posible que se solicite a los posibles ganadores que completen una declaración jurada de elegibilidad y una exención de responsabilidad y publicidad (excepto donde lo prohíba la ley), y un formulario W-9, que debe certificarse ante notario como se indica en la documentación y devolverse dentro de los (5) días posteriores a la notificación.

La incapacidad del Patrocinador de comunicarse con un ganador potencial después de que se haya realizado un esfuerzo razonable (según lo determine únicamente el Patrocinador), la falta de respuesta oportuna de un ganador potencial a una notificación de premio, dentro de las 48 horas, la devolución de cualquier notificación de premio por no entregarse, y /o el incumplimiento por parte de un posible ganador de cualquier término o condición de estas Reglas oficiales puede, a exclusivo criterio del Patrocinador, dar lugar a la descalificación del posible ganador y a la selección de un ganador sustituto según. El patrocinador seleccionará hasta un (1) ganador potencial alternativo, después de lo cual el premio quedará sin otorgar.

UN PARTICIPANTE NO ES GANADOR DE NINGÚN PREMIO A MENOS QUE Y HASTA QUE EL PATROCINADOR HAYA COMPLETADO SU VERIFICACIÓN DE LA ELEGIBILIDAD DEL PARTICIPANTE Y EL PROVEEDOR DEL PREMIO HAYA VERIFICADO EL NÚMERO DE IDENTIFICACIÓN TRIBUTARIA O EL NÚMERO DE SEGURO SOCIAL DEL GANADOR PARA FINES TRIBUTARIOS.

Un ganador puede renunciar al derecho a recibir un premio. Los premios no son asignables ni transferibles y no pueden canjearse por dinero en efectivo. No se permiten sustituciones por parte del ganador. Los premios y los componentes individuales de los paquetes de premios están sujetos a disponibilidad. El patrocinador se reserva el derecho de sustituir premios o componentes de paquetes de premios con un premio o componente de igual o mayor valor. El ganador es el único responsable de informar y pagar los impuestos sobre el premio. Es posible que se le solicite al ganador que proporcione su número de seguro social válido al patrocinador y al proveedor del premio a efectos fiscales y/o que complete un formulario W-9 del IRS para poder reclamar un premio. Los ganadores son los únicos responsables de todos los impuestos federales, estatales y locales sobre el valor del premio y, según corresponda, se les emitirá un Formulario 1099 del IRS basado en el valor del premio determinado por el Patrocinador y el Proveedor del premio. Los premios que los ganadores elegibles no hayan ganado ni reclamado de acuerdo con estas Reglas oficiales no se otorgarán y seguirán siendo propiedad del Proveedor del premio.

7. Participación. Al participar, los participantes aceptan estar sujetos a estas Reglas Oficiales y las decisiones del Patrocinador, el Proveedor del premio y los jueces o administradores del Sorteo seleccionados por el Patrocinador, que son definitivas y vinculantes en todos los aspectos. El Patrocinador se reserva el derecho de descalificar a las personas que se encuentren manipulando o abusando de cualquier aspecto de este Sorteo según lo determinen únicamente el Patrocinador y el Proveedor del premio. En caso de que el Sorteo se vea comprometido por manipulación u otras causas fuera del control razonable del Patrocinador que corrompan o perjudiquen la administración, la seguridad, la equidad o el funcionamiento adecuado del Sorteo, el Patrocinador se reserva el derecho, a su entera discreción, de suspender, modificar o cancelar el Sorteo. En caso de que el Sorteo finalice antes de la fecha de vencimiento indicada, el Patrocinador y el Proveedor del premio se reservan el derecho de otorgar premios en función de las participaciones recibidas antes de la fecha de terminación. Prueba de envío o presentación de una inscripción no se considerará prueba de recepción por parte del Patrocinador.

8. Comunicado de publicidad. AL PARTICIPAR EN EL SORTEO, USTED ACEPTA QUE EL PATROCINADOR, CMG MEDIA CORPORATION Y SUS RESPECTIVOS SUBSIDIARIAS, AFILIADOS, PROVEEDORES, DISTRIBUIDORES, AGENCIAS DE PUBLICIDAD/PROMOCIÓN Y PROVEEDORES DE PREMIOS Y LOS FUNCIONARIOS, DIRECTORES, EMPLEADOS, AGENTES, REPRESENTANTES Y SUCESORES Y LOS CESIONARIOS (COLECTIVAMENTE, LAS “PARTES EXONERADAS”) TIENEN EL DERECHO ABSOLUTO Y EL PERMISO PARA PUBLICAR SU ENTRADA EN EL SITIO WEB Y PARA DIFUNDIR, PUBLICAR O UTILIZAR DE OTRA MANERA SU ENTRADA Y/O SU NOMBRE, INFORMACIÓN BIOGRÁFICA Y IMAGEN EN RELACIÓN CON EL SORTEO O PARA CUALQUIER FIN COMERCIAL, PUBLICIDAD O PROMOCIONAL SIN LIMITACIÓN, REVISIÓN O APROBACIÓN, NI COMPENSACIÓN PARA USTED. AL PARTICIPAR, USTED OTORGA A LAS PARTES EXONERADAS UNA LICENCIA EXCLUSIVA, LIBRE DE DERECHOS E IRREVOCABLE Y EL DERECHO (PERO NO LA OBLIGACIÓN) DE TELETRANSMITIR, DIFUNDIR, COPIAR, EDITAR, ADAPTAR, MODIFICAR, REPRODUCIR, PUBLICAR, CREAR OBRAS DERIVADAS DE, DISTRIBUIR, USAR O MOSTRAR PÚBLICAMENTE CUALQUIER O TODAS SUS ENTRADAS, O CUALQUIER PARTE DE LAS MISMAS, DE CUALQUIER MANERA O MEDIO EN TODO EL MUNDO A PERPETUIDAD, PARA FINES COMERCIALES, PUBLICIDAD O PROMOCIONALES, Y LICENCIAR A OTROS PARA HACERLO, SIN LIMITACIÓN, REVISIÓN O APROBACIÓN O COMPENSACIÓN PARA USTED.

9. Indemnización . Si el uso de su participación por parte del Patrocinador o Proveedor del premio hace que el Patrocinador o Proveedor del premio esté sujeto a un reclamo por parte de un tercero, usted acepta indemnizar y eximir de responsabilidad a las Partes exoneradas y a todas las personas que actúen por, a través de, en virtud de o en concierto con ellas, contra todos y cada uno de los daños, costos, sentencias y gastos (incluidos los honorarios razonables de abogados) en los que las Partes eximidas (o cualquiera de ellas) puedan incurrir como resultado del uso de su entrada.

10. Exoneración. AL PARTICIPAR EN EL SORTEO, CADA PARTICIPANTE ACEPTA LIBERAR TOTALMENTE, DESCARGAR PARA SIEMPRE Y EXIMIR DE RESPONSABILIDAD A LAS PARTES EXIMIDAS DE Y CONTRA CUALQUIER RECLAMACIÓN, COSTOS, RESPONSABILIDADES, PÉRDIDAS, LESIONES Y DAÑOS QUE SURJAN DEL SORTEO, INCLUYENDO, PERO NO LIMITADO A, CUALQUIER RECLAMACIÓN POR LESIONES PERSONALES, MUERTE O DAÑO O PÉRDIDA DE PROPIEDAD, PÉRDIDA DE DISFRUTE O CUALQUIER OTRO DAÑO QUE SURJA DE: (1) PARTICIPACIÓN EN EL SORTEO; (2) LA CALIDAD, RECIBO, POSESIÓN, USO O MAL USO DE CUALQUIER PREMIO; O (3) CUALQUIER VIAJE O ACTIVIDAD QUE ESTÉ RELACIONADA CON EL SORTEO O CUALQUIER PREMIO.

11. Limitaciones de Responsabilidad. AL PARTICIPAR EN EL SORTEO, LOS PARTICIPANTES RECONOCEN Y ACEPTAN QUE TODO LO RELACIONADO CON ESTE SORTEO, INCLUIDOS LOS PREMIOS, SE PROPORCIONAN “TAL CUAL” Y QUE EL PATROCINADOR Y EL PROVEEDOR DEL PREMIO NO HACEN DECLARACIONES NI GARANTÍAS DE NINGÚN TIPO, EXPRESAS O IMPLÍCITAS, SOBRE EL LOS PREMIOS, EL PATROCINADOR Y EL PROVEEDOR DEL PREMIO POR LA PRESENTE RENUNCIA A TALES GARANTÍAS, INCLUYENDO, PERO NO LIMITADO A, CUALQUIER GARANTÍA IMPLÍCITA DE COMERCIABILIDAD O IDONEIDAD PARA UN PROPÓSITO PARTICULAR. (DADO QUE ALGUNOS ESTADOS NO PERMITEN LA EXCLUSIÓN O LIMITACIÓN DE CIERTAS GARANTÍAS IMPLÍCITAS, LA LIMITACIÓN ANTERIOR PUEDE NO APLICARSE A USTED. EN TALES ESTADOS, LA RESPONSABILIDAD DE LAS PARTES EXONERADAS SE LIMITA AL MÁXIMO PERMITIDO POR DICHA LEY ESTATAL.)

LAS PARTES EXONERADAS NO SON RESPONSABLES DE: (1) CUALQUIER INFORMACIÓN INCORRECTA O IMPRECISA, YA SEA CAUSADA POR LOS PARTICIPANTES, ERRORES DE IMPRESIÓN O PRODUCCIÓN, O POR CUALQUIER EQUIPO O PROGRAMACIÓN ASOCIADO O EMPLEADO EN EL SORTEO; (2) FALLAS TÉCNICAS DE CUALQUIER TIPO, INCLUYENDO, PERO NO LIMITADO A, MAL FUNCIONAMIENTO, INTERRUPCIONES O DESCONEXIONES EN LÍNEAS TELEFÓNICAS O HARDWARE O SOFTWARE DE RED; (3) INTERVENCIÓN HUMANA NO AUTORIZADA EN CUALQUIER PARTE DEL PROCESO DE PARTICIPACIÓN O DEL SORTEO; (4) ERROR TÉCNICO O HUMANO QUE PUEDA OCURRIR EN LA ADMINISTRACIÓN DEL SORTEO, EL PROCESAMIENTO DE INSCRIPCIONES O LA NOTIFICACIÓN DE CUALQUIER GANADOR; O (5) CUALQUIER LESIÓN O DAÑO A PERSONAS O PROPIEDAD QUE PUEDA SER CAUSADO, DIRECTA O INDIRECTAMENTE, TOTAL O PARCIALMENTE, POR LA PARTICIPACIÓN DE UN PARTICIPANTE EN EL SORTEO O LA RECIBO O EL USO O MAL USO DE CUALQUIER PREMIO.

Solo la cantidad de premios indicada en estas Reglas Oficiales está disponible para ganar en el Sorteo. En el caso de que por razones de producción, técnicas, programación o cualquier otra causan que haya más premios disponibles y/o reclamados de lo indicado en estas Reglas Oficiales, el Patrocinador se reserva el derecho de otorgar los premios mediante un sorteo aleatorio entre todos los reclamantes elegibles.

12. Construcción. La invalidez o inaplicabilidad de cualquier disposición de estas reglas no afectará la validez o aplicabilidad de cualquier otra disposición. En el caso de que se determine que dicha disposición es inválida o inaplicable, estas Reglas Oficiales se interpretarán de acuerdo con sus términos como si la disposición inválida o inaplicable no estuviera contenida en ellas.

13. Patrocinador. El Sorteo de TELEMUNDO CHARLOTTE Disney on Ice está patrocinado por TELEMUNDO CHARLOTTE y WSOC-TV, Inc. d/b/a WSOC-TV y todos los demás aspectos del Sorteo serán definitivos y vinculantes en todos los aspectos. El Patrocinador no será responsable de errores tipográficos, de impresión u otros errores inadvertidos en estas Reglas Oficiales o en otros materiales o anuncios relacionados con el Sorteo. Para obtener una lista de ganadores (disponible después del 31 de septiembre de 2023 o una copia de estas Reglas Oficiales, visite telemundocharlotte.com o envíe un sobre con su dirección y sello a “Winners List/Official Rules” (según corresponda), TELEMUNDO CHARLOTTE Disney en Hielo, 235 West 23rd Street, Charlotte, NC 28206.

ENGLISH VERSION

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. ALL FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS APPLY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions below, the Telemundo Charlotte “Disney on Ice presents Find Your Hero Ticket Sweepstakes” (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to: (i) legal residents of the States of North Carolina and South Carolina residing in the counties within the Charlotte Designated Market; and (ii) who are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Employees of TELEMUNDO CHARLOTTE, Inc. d/b/a TELEMUNDO CHARLOTTE (“Sponsor”), CMG Media Corporation, and each of their respective affiliated companies, subsidiaries, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees, are not eligible to enter or to win. The term “family members” includes spouses, parents, grandparents, siblings, children, grandchildren and in-laws, regardless of where they live. Persons belonging to or affiliated with a professional acting, theater, or film-making organization, such as SAG or AFTRA, are not allowed to compete in the Sweepstakes or participate in any entry. Professional actors and filmmakers, whether full-time or part-time, are allowed to compete so long as they do not belong to any professional organizations connected with the entertainment industry that would cause Sponsor to pay the entrant or any other person a fee or any other benefit for taking part in any Sweepstakes event.

(1) prize winner may be selected from the same household every thirty (30) days in connection with any sweepstakes or contest sponsored or administered by TELEMUNDO CHARLOTTE. If you or a member of your household has won a prize from TELEUMUDNO CHARLOTTE within the last thirty (30) days, you will be ineligible to receive a prize in this Sweepstakes.

3. How to Enter . The Sweepstakes will begin at 5:00 a.m. EST on September 11, 2023, and end at 11:59 p.m. EST on September 28, 2023 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). Sponsor will be the official timekeeper for the Sweepstakes.

To enter the Sweepstakes, follow the below steps:

To be eligible, log onto telemundocharlotte.com and enter the required information. Entrants who submit an invalid phone number or email address may be disqualified in Sponsor’s sole discretion.

By participating in the Sweepstakes via the Website or the App, you agree to be bound by Sponsor’s Visitor Agreement (www.wsoctv.com/visitor-agreement) and Privacy Policy (www.wsoctv.com/privacy-policy), hereby incorporated by reference.

No family members, friends, office associates, or any other person will be allowed to participate in a Sweepstakes on another person’s behalf. An entrant must provide his or her own name as listed on his or her valid North Carolina or South Carolina driver’s license or North Carolina or South Carolina state-issued ID (or other proof of North Carolina or South Carolina residency, such as a copy of a utility bill). If a participant uses a false name on any ID submitted as proof of identification, he or she will be immediately disqualified from the Sweepstakes and be ineligible to win any prize.

The use of multiple identities and/or accounts is prohibited, and any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries will void that participant’s entries and may result in participant’s disqualification. Incomplete, forged, altered, automated, mechanically reproduced, lost, late, misdirected, garbled, or illegible entries, or entries that do not meet the size or formatting requirements specified above, will be disqualified. Sponsor will not be responsible for failure to receive entries due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender, Sponsor, or Sponsor’s Sweepstakes application service provider. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent, provided that such person satisfies all other Sweepstakes eligibility requirements. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account.

Sponsor will not be responsible for a failure in receiving an Entry due to malfunction of any network or system, congestion, any technical or human error, failures, or malfunctions of any kind, including the congestion, overload, busy signals, or any other factor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any Entries by persons who submit false or misleading Entry information or who Sponsor determines to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Sweepstakes. In the event of a dispute, an Entry will be declared made by the authorized account holder of the account from which the text message was sent. “Authorized account holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned to a telephone number or other identifier automatically associated with the text message by a wireless service provider that is responsible for assigning the same.

All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted or the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, and Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries by persons who submit false or misleading entry information or who Sponsor determines to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Sweepstakes.

4. Winner Selection, Odds. On or about the week following the end of the sweepstakes, Sponsor will conduct one (1) random drawing from among all eligible entries, for a total of five (20) winners from all complete entries.

5. Prize Description . Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, each potential winner will receive:

Four (4) tickets to Disney on Ice at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte NC between the dates of September 28th – October 1, 2023. Prizes will be fulfilled no more than one (1) week after the conclusion of the Sweepstakes.

Limit: One (1) prize per person and per household. Value of prize of 4 tickets: $120.00

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance . Prize winners will be notified at the time of selection. In order to claim a prize, potential winner must respond to Sponsor’s notification within 48 hours of first attempt of notice

To claim his/her prize, the potential winner can visit Sponsor’s offices 235 West 23rd Street, Charlotte NC 28206 within five (5) business days after notification (office visits must be between the hours of 9:00 a.m. PT and 5:00 p.m. PT, weekdays) and must present a valid government-issued photo ID. Potential winner may also have ticket shipped to address provided by winner only.

Potential winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility, and a liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law), and a W-9, which must be notarized as noted on paperwork and returned within (5) days of notification.

Sponsor’s inability to reach a potential winner after a reasonable (as solely determined by Sponsor) effort has been made, the failure of a potential winner to timely respond to a prize notification, within 48 hours, the return of any prize notification as undeliverable, and/or a potential winner’s failure to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules may, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, result in the potential winner’s disqualification and the selection of a substitute winner by based upon. Sponsor will select up to one (1) alternate potential winners, after which the prize will remain unawarded.

A PARTICIPANT IS NOT A WINNER OF ANY PRIZE UNLESS AND UNTIL SPONSOR HAS COMPLETED ITS VERIFICATION OF PARTICIPANT’S ELIGIBILITY AND PRIZE PROVIDER HAS VERIFIED WINNER’S TAX ID NUMBER OR SOCIAL SECURITY NUMBER FOR TAX PURPOSES.

A winner may waive the right to receive a prize. Prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable and cannot be redeemed for cash. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes or components of prize packages with a prize or component of equal or greater value. Winner is solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on a prize. Winner may be required to provide his/her valid Social Security Number to Sponsor and Prize Provider for tax purposes and/or complete an IRS W-9 form in order to claim a prize. Winners are solely responsible for all federal, state and local taxes on prize value and, as applicable, will be issued an IRS Form 1099 based on the prize value determined by Sponsor and Prize Provider. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Prize Provider.

7. Participation . By participating, participants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor, Prize Provider and any Sweepstakes judges or administrators selected by Sponsor, which are final and binding in all respects. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor and Prize Provider. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised by tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor and Prize Provider reserve the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Proof of sending or submission of an entry will not be deemed proof of receipt by Sponsor.

8. Publicity Release . BY ENTERING THE SWEEPSTAKES, YOU AGREE THAT SPONSOR, CMG MEDIA CORPORATION, AND THEIR RESPECTIVE SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, SUPPLIERS, DISTRIBUTORS, ADVERTISING/PROMOTION AGENCIES, AND PRIZE SUPPLIERS AND EACH SUCH COMPANY’S OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, REPRESENTATIVES, AND SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS (COLLECTIVELY, THE “RELEASED PARTIES”) HAVE THE ABSOLUTE RIGHT AND PERMISSION TO PUBLISH YOUR ENTRY ON THE WEBSITE AND TO BROADCAST, PUBLISH, OR OTHERWISE USE YOUR ENTRY AND/OR YOUR NAME, BIOGRAPHICAL INFORMATION, AND LIKENESS IN CONNECTION WITH THE SWEEPSTAKES OR FOR ANY COMMERCIAL, PUBLICITY, OR PROMOTIONAL PURPOSE WITHOUT LIMITATION, REVIEW OR APPROVAL, OR COMPENSATION TO YOU. BY ENTERING, YOU GRANT THE RELEASED PARTIES AN EXCLUSIVE, ROYALTY-FREE AND IRREVOCABLE LICENSE AND RIGHT (BUT NOT THE OBLIGATION) TO TELECAST, BROADCAST, COPY, EDIT, ADAPT, MODIFY, REPRODUCE, PUBLISH, CREATE DERIVATIVE WORKS OF, DISTRIBUTE, USE, OR OTHERWISE PUBLICLY DISPLAY ANY OR ALL OF YOUR ENTRIES, OR ANY PORTION THEREOF, IN ANY MANNER OR MEDIUM THROUGHOUT THE WORLD IN PERPETUITY, FOR COMMERCIAL, PUBLICITY, OR PROMOTIONAL PURPOSES, AND TO LICENSE OTHERS TO DO SO, WITHOUT LIMITATION, REVIEW OR APPROVAL, OR COMPENSATION TO YOU.

9. Indemnification . If Sponsor’s or Prize Provider’s use of your entry causes Sponsor or Prize Provider to be subject to a claim by any third party, you agree to indemnify and hold harmless the Released Parties, and all persons acting by, through, under or in concert with them, against any and all damages, costs, judgments and expenses (including reasonable attorney’s fees) which the Released Parties (or any one of them) may incur as a result of the use of your entry.

10. Release . BY PARTICIPATING IN THE SWEEPSTAKES, EACH PARTICIPANT AGREES TO FULLY RELEASE, FOREVER DISCHARGE AND HOLD HARMLESS THE RELEASED PARTIES FROM AND AGAINST ANY CLAIMS, COSTS, LIABILITIES, LOSSES, INJURIES, AND DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF THE SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY CLAIMS FOR PERSONAL INJURY, DEATH, OR DAMAGE TO OR LOSS OF PROPERTY, LOSS OF ENJOYMENT, OR ANY OTHER HARM WHATSOEVER ARISING OUT OF: (1) PARTICIPATION IN THE SWEEPSTAKES; (2) THE QUALITY, RECEIPT, POSSESSION, USE, OR MISUSE OF ANY PRIZE; OR (3) ANY TRAVEL OR ACTIVITY THAT IS RELATED TO THE SWEEPSTAKES OR ANY PRIZE.

11. Limitations of Liability . BY PARTICIPATING IN THE SWEEPSTAKES, PARTICIPANTS ACKNOWLEDGE AND AGREE THAT EVERYTHING REGARDING THIS SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING THE PRIZE(S), ARE PROVIDED “AS IS” AND THAT SPONSOR AND PRIZE PROVIDER MAKES NO REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, ABOUT THE PRIZE(S) AND SPONSOR AND PRIZE PROVIDER HEREBY DISCLAIM ALL SUCH WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. (BECAUSE SOME STATES DO NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OR LIMITATION OF CERTAIN IMPLIED WARRANTIES, THE ABOVE LIMITATION MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. IN SUCH STATES, THE LIABILITY OF THE RELEASED PARTIES IS LIMITED TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY SUCH STATE LAW.)

THE RELEASED PARTIES ARE NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR: (1) ANY INCORRECT OR INACCURATE INFORMATION, WHETHER CAUSED BY PARTICIPANTS, PRINTING OR PRODUCTION ERRORS, OR BY ANY OF THE EQUIPMENT OR PROGRAMMING ASSOCIATED WITH OR EMPLOYED IN THE SWEEPSTAKES; (2) TECHNICAL FAILURES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO MALFUNCTIONS, INTERRUPTIONS, OR DISCONNECTIONS IN PHONE LINES OR NETWORK HARDWARE OR SOFTWARE; (3) UNAUTHORIZED HUMAN INTERVENTION IN ANY PART OF THE ENTRY PROCESS OR THE SWEEPSTAKES; (4) TECHNICAL OR HUMAN ERROR WHICH MAY OCCUR IN THE ADMINISTRATION OF THE SWEEPSTAKES, THE PROCESSING OF ENTRIES, OR THE NOTIFICATION OF ANY WINNER; OR (5) ANY INJURY OR DAMAGE TO PERSONS OR PROPERTY WHICH MAY BE CAUSED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, FROM A PARTICIPANT’S PARTICIPATION IN THE SWEEPSTAKES OR RECEIPT OR USE OR MISUSE OF ANY PRIZE.

Only the number of prizes stated in these Official Rules is available to be won in the Sweepstakes. In the event that production, technical, seeding, programming, or any other reasons cause more than the stated number of prizes as set forth in these Official Rules to be available and/or claimed, Sponsor reserves the right to award the prizes by a random drawing among all legitimate eligible prize claim.

12. Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these Official Rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

13. Sponsor . TELEMUNDO CHARLOTTE Disney on Ice Sweepstakes is sponsored by TELEMUNDO CHARLOTTE and WSOC-TV, Inc. d/b/a WSOC-TV and all other aspects of the Sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials or announcements relating to the Sweepstakes. For a list of winners (available after September 31st, 2023 or a copy of these Official Rules, visit telemundocharlotte.com or send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules” (as applicable), TELEMUNDO CHARLOTTE Disney on Ice, 235 West 23rd Street, Charlotte, NC 28206.

