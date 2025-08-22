49ers bolster injury-hit backfield by acquiring Brian Robinson from Washington

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers added a proven running back to their injury-depleted group by acquiring Brian Robinson from the Washington Commanders for a 2026 sixth-round draft pick.

Two people familiar with the deal said the trade will be finalized once Robinson passes a physical. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade hadn't been announced.

ESPN first reported the deal.

San Francisco was in need of adding healthy running backs behind starter Christian McCaffrey after Patrick Taylor, Corey Kiner and Ameer Abdullah all got placed on injured reserve this month.

Fifth-round rookie Jordan James is also out with a broken finger, and second-year back Isaac Guerendo just returned to practice this week after missing time with a shoulder injury.

Robinson was one of a few players left who were drafted by Washington’s previous regime led by Ron Rivera. A third-round pick in 2022, he was the Commanders’ leading rusher among running backs last season with 799 yards and a career-high eight touchdowns. He has 2,329 yards rushing and 15 TDs the last three seasons.

General manager Adam Peters, who came from San Francisco, drafted Jacory Croskey-Merritt in the seventh round this year, and the rookie known as “Bill” was expected to share carries with Austin Ekeler and Chris Rodriguez Jr. after Robinson appeared to fall out of favor with the coaching staff.

Robinson didn't play in Washington's preseason game on Monday night and was excused from practice earlier this week. Coach Dan Quinn said an organizational decision had been made to hold Robinson out of practices and games and to keep players informed of the situation so they did not hear about it elsewhere.

Robinson's time with the organization is perhaps best known for being shot twice in the right leg as part of a carjacking attempt in the summer of 2022 before making his NFL debut. He missed the first month but returned to rush for nearly 800 yards and five TDs in 12 games, and a year after said he felt night and day from the aftermath of the shooting.

McCaffrey typically handles most of the load for the 49ers when healthy. He led the NFL with 339 scrimmage touches and 2,023 yards when he won AP Offensive Player of the Year in 2023. McCaffrey played at least 75% of the offensive snaps 15 times that season, including the playoffs.

But the 29-year-old McCaffrey played only four games last season because of injuries to both Achilles and his knee. He also missed significant time due to injuries in 2020 and 2021 with Carolina.

Robinson is the second veteran player added this week by San Francisco in a trade. The Niners also swapped late-round picks in 2027 with Kansas City in a deal to acquire receiver Skyy Moore.

___

AP Sports Writer Stephen Whyno contributed to this report

___

