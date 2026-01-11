49ers' George Kittle carted off with right Achilles tendon injury in playoff game against Eagles

PHILADELPHIA — San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle was carted off the field with a right Achilles tendon injury late in the first half of Sunday's wild-card playoff game at Philadelphia.

Kittle was pushed out of bounds on a 6-yard reception and grabbed the back of his lower right leg. He was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Kittle is a key part of both the run and pass game for the 49ers but played in just 11 games this season because of injuries. He missed five games early this season with a hamstring injury.

The catch was Kittle's first of the game. He clapped for his teammates as he was driven to the locker room.

