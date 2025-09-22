ACC moving to 9-game football schedule starting next year, aligning with rest of Power Four peers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference is moving to a nine-game league schedule for football while having teams play at least 10 games against power-conference opponents, though there will be variables due to the league's odd number of football-playing member schools.

Commissioner Jim Phillips announced the decision in a statement Monday, saying athletic directors had “overwhelmingly supported” the move after “incredibly intentional” discussions about scheduling options.

Going from an eight- to a nine-game model would align the ACC with its power-conference peers in the Big 12, Big Ten and Southeastern conferences. The ACC would join the SEC — which announced its move from eight to nine last month — in playing 10 games against Power Four opponents.

