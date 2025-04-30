Sports

Aho's blast pushes Hurricanes past Devils 5-4 in double OT to advance in Stanley Cup Playoffs

By AARON BEARD
Devils Hurricanes Hockey Carolina Hurricanes' Logan Stankoven (22) gathers in the puck around teammate Sean Walker (26) and in front of New Jersey Devils' Erik Haula (56) during the third period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Karl DeBlaker) (Karl B DeBlaker/AP)
By AARON BEARD

RALEIGH, N.C. — (AP) — Sebastian Aho hammered a one-timer past Jacob Markstrom at 4:17 of the second overtime to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Tuesday night to clinch their first-round playoff series.

The score came with the Hurricanes on a four-minute power play on a double-minor high-sticking penalty by Dawson Mercer that sent Jesperi Kotkaniemi skating off to the tunnel with a towel to his face. Aho provided the capper, the only lead the Hurricanes would have in a wild game that pushed them into the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

They'll next play the winner of the Montreal-Washington series, with the Capitals leading 3-1 in that one.

Carolina won this game despite falling behind 3-0 in the first 10 minutes.

___

AP NHL playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0

Most Read