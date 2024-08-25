A’ja Wilson scores at buzzer, Aces beat Sky 77-75 despite another 20-rebound game from Angel Reese

CHICAGO — (AP) — A'ja Wilson scored as time expired to save Las Vegas from blowing a 13-point fourth-quarter lead over Chicago on Sunday, as the Aces won 77-75 despite another 20-rebound game from Angel Reese.

Wilson's winning layup for Las Vegas (18-11) came after Lindsay Allen hit a 3-pointer and Chennedy Carter followed with two more to pull Chicago even with a second remaining.

Wilson, a two-time MVP for the two-time defending champions, finished with 20 points and 18 rebounds for her 21st double-double this season. Kelsey Plum scored 18 but made just 1 of 7 from beyond the arc, adding five assists. Megan Gustafson sank three 3-pointers and scored 13. Chelsea Gray pitched in with 11 points, eight rebounds and seven assists with her final one coming on Wilson's game-winner.

Reese grabbed a season-high 22 rebounds for Chicago (11-18), which saw its lead over the Atlanta Dream for the final playoff spot slip to a half-game with its third straight loss. Reese, who became the first player in league history to grab 20 rebounds in back-to-back games in the first two losses, is now the first to top 20 in three straight.

Carter scored 25 to lead the Sky. Lindsay Allen totaled 16 points and five assists, while Michaela Onyenwere scored 15. Reese scored 11 on the way to her sixth double-double in a row and her 22nd of the season.

Onyenwere began and ended Chicago's scoring in the first quarter with 3-pointers to help the Sky build a 17-12 lead.

Plum drove for a layup and Wilson hit two shots in the final 45 seconds as Las Vegas scored the final six points to take a 32-30 lead into halftime.

Carter and Reese pulled the Sky even twice in the first two minutes of the third quarter, but Gustafson answered with back-to-back 3-pointers to put Las Vegas on top 40-34.

The Aces stayed in front until Plum was charged with a technical with 2:48 left in the period. Reese hit the foul shot and Kamilla Cardoso followed with two straight baskets to put Chicago up 50-48. A layup by Carter pushed the Sky's run to 7-0, but Gustafson answered with a layup and Wilson hit a pull-up jumper to even the score at 52 heading to the final quarter.

Gray sank a 3-pointer, Gustafson and Jackie Young had back-to-back baskets and Plum sank a free throw after Chicago coach Teresa Weatherspoon was whistled for a technical, ending an 8-0 run in the first 1:47 of the fourth.

Plum hit a 3-pointer to give Las Vegas a 73-60 lead with 4:36 remaining.

UP NEXT

Las Vegas: Aces travel to play the Dallas Wings on Tuesday.

Chicago: Sky will host the Washington Mystics on Wednesday.

