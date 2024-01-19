Alabama five-star QB signee Julian Sayin has entered the transfer portal

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — (AP) — Alabama five-star freshman quarterback Julian Sayin has entered the transfer portal, the program's latest player to look elsewhere after Kalen DeBoer replaced the retired Nick Saban as coach.

Sayin had signed with the Crimson Tide this past December. He's the 26th player and second signee to leave Alabama since Saban announced he was leaving earlier this month.

Sayin is a 6-foot-1, 195-pound passer from Carlsbad, California. He was ranked as the country's third best quarterback recruit by 247sports.com.

Saban called Sayin “an outstanding player” on signing day, this past Dec. 20.

“The ball comes out of his hand really nice,” Saban said. “He's accurate, he's smart.”

DeBoer was able to secure a commitment from one of his former quarterbacks at Washington in Austin Mack, according to multiple outlets. He's a four-start recruit who redshirted last season.

