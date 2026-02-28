Alabama Supreme Court denies Charles Bediako’s request to play for Alabama again

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Alabama Supreme Court has denied a request by former professional basketball player Charles Bediako to play for the University of Alabama again this season while he appeals his eligibility case against the NCAA.

According to online court records, the high court on Friday denied Bediako's emergency motion for an interim injunction so he could play again for the Crimson Tide. Bediako said an expedited decision was needed because the end of the regular season and postseason tournaments are fast approaching.

An email seeking comment was left with Bediako’s lawyer after regular business hours on Friday.

Bediako, who played in the NBA G League, on Monday filed an appeal of Tuscaloosa Circuit Court Judge Daniel Pruet's recent decision that ended Bediako's temporary playing status with the University of Alabama.

Bediako, a 7-foot center from Canada, spent two seasons (2021-23) at Alabama, averaging 6.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks, and helped the Crimson Tide make the NCAA Tournament both years. He wasn’t selected in the 2023 NBA draft, but played three years in the G League, the NBA's minor league.

He filed a lawsuit against the NCAA after it denied Alabama's request to allow him to return to collegiate competition this season. His lawyers argued that Bediako remains within his five-year college eligibility window. NCAA President Charlie Baker and SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey have opposed Bediako's reinstatement.

A judge, who later recused himself from the case, issued a temporary restraining order that allowed Bediako to play while the case moved forward. He ended up playing in five games. But Pruet on Feb. 9 ruled against Bediako, writing that the player "failed to demonstrate that he is entitled to the injunctive relief that he seeks."

Bediako has been playing for Canada in FIBA World Cup qualifiers, including in Thursday's 96-85 win over Puerto Rico.

Alabama’s regular season ends on March 7. The SEC men’s basketball tournament takes place in mid-March, and the NCAA Tournament will be held from March 17-April 6.

