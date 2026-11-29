BOLOGNA, Italy — Carlos Alcaraz won his singles match for Spain. Now he needs to win in doubles, too, if he wants to add a Davis Cup trophy to his seven Grand Slam titles.

Alcaraz beat fellow top-10 player Flavio Cobolli 6-2, 7-6 (4) on Sunday to even the best-of-three final against three-time defending champion Italy at 1-1.

Earlier, Lorenzo Musetti rallied past Rafael Jodar 6-7 (4), 6-2, 6-1 in the opening singles match to put host Italy ahead 1-0.

“When you play for your country, you’re playing for your team; you don’t play for yourself,” Alcaraz said. “If you lose or if you win, it’s not for you, it’s for the team, for your country, for all those people who have come to cheer you on — plus the many more people cheering back home.”

In a decisive doubles match, Alcaraz will play with Marcel Granollers against Musetti and Andrea Vavassori.

“Right now my mind is on the doubles,” Alcaraz said after his singles win.

The Davis Cup is one of the few big titles in tennis that the 23-year-old Alcaraz has not won, having earlier this year become the youngest man to complete a career Grand Slam.

By beating Cobolli, the third-ranked Alcaraz extended his winning streak to 16 matches after titles in Vienna, Paris and at the ATP Finals last week.

Alcaraz broke Cobolli's serve midway through both sets.

Alcaraz then served for the match at 5-4 in the second but wasted two match points before Cobolli broke back with two big returns of serve. Alcaraz then closed it out in the tiebreaker with an ace on his third match point.

Spain’s last Davis Cup title came in 2019.

Italy, which is without injured Jannik Sinner, is bidding to become the first nation to win four consecutive Davis Cup titles since the challenge round was abolished following the 1971 event.

Jodar’s foot

The 10th-ranked Jodar needed medical attention on his right foot — in the ankle area — after grasping his leg in apparent pain late in the first set.

Jodar was serving to stay in the set at 5-6 when he had to go to his chair, take off his shoe and sock and get his ankle taped up.

But Jodar hit an ace when play resumed after a lengthy break and held to force a tiebreaker, which he took control of with some aggressive returning.

The 27th-ranked Musetti — who has been ranked as high as No. 5 — fell behind 2-0 in the second before winning 12 of the next 13 games to close it out after 3 hours, 2 minutes.

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