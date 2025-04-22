Alex Ovechkin makes more history with his first NHL playoff overtime goal

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Alex Ovechkin had seemingly done it all in hockey, leading the Washington Capitals to the Stanley Cup in 2018, earning the Hart Trophy as MVP three times and breaking Wayne Gretzky's record for the most goals in NHL history.

The one thing he had not done — until now — was score an overtime playoff goal.

Ovechkin obliterated that fun fact about his illustrious career by scoring 2:26 into OT Monday night against the Montreal Canadiens. It was his second goal in the playoff opener and 74th in the postseason over his two decades in the league — but the first in 45 games that went to overtime.

“Forty-five games, I know -- 45 overtime games,” center Dylan Strome said. "It's great. Not really surprised that he got that one. He’s been on a tear all year. Great pass by (Anthony Beauvillier) and great finish by ‘O.’ I think it was out of the air, so it was a great finish.”

Ovechkin downplayed it as “a goal is a goal,” but the OT winner put an exclamation point on a vintage performance by the 39-year-old winger, who also led Washington with seven hits and scored on the power play late in the first period.

"He made a couple of big plays for us tonight, was physical, set the tone," coach Spencer Carbery said. "He was leading the charge and dragging guys into the fight."

Longtime teammate Tom Wilson was unaware history was made.

“News to me," Wilson said before quickly turning to praising Ovechkin. "It’s unbelievable. He’s obviously led us all year. He’s led us for the last 20 seasons for what he’s done for this team. He just continues to step up, man. He’s a playoff player. He does everything.”

Everything except score in OT in the postseason, which Beauvillier said is “kind of crazy when you think about it.” Beauvillier is new to the team since joining at the trade deadline, and those who have been around Ovechkin even a little bit longer have grown accustomed to him stepping up in big moments.

“Guy’s the best player in the world," goaltender Logan Thompson said. "What else can you say? He comes in clutch today, all game. He had a part in all those goals. It’s awesome to see. It’s a privilege to be his teammate.”

Ovechkin's first goal on the power play came on a shot from his trademark spot in the left faceoff circle on a shot that looked nearly identical to the one he took to score No. 895 on April 6, passing Gretzky for the record.

“Pretty similar, eh?" Strome said. "That’s what we said when we got back to the bench.”

Wilson, who fed Ovechkin the pass for each of the goals, noticed a resemblance between them.

“It looked pretty familiar,” Wilson said. “When I see him get some space, you just want to put it on his tape, and he can score from anywhere.”

And can hit from anywhere, too. Ovechkin opened the game by crushing Montreal's Mike Matheson with a big hit on his first shift 20 seconds in. He kept that up the rest of the night, earning as much respect from around the Capitals locker rooms for throwing his body around as putting the puck in the net.

“He’s a beast,” Wilson said. “He’s a machine. He’s out there creating energy for our team, scoring. ... That’s what a leader does. It’s one thing to be good all season long, but the guys that show up and hit and block shots and lead the team, that’s why he’s a legend.”

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.