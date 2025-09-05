Alyssa Thompson joins Chelsea in latest big money move in women's soccer

Chelsea completed the signing of Alyssa Thompson from Angel City on Friday in the latest big money move in women's soccer.

The U.S. international signed for a reported fee of around 1 million pounds ($1.35 million) on a five-year contract.

“Chelsea is such an amazing club, one of the best in the world. Being able to play with players that are the best in the world is an amazing opportunity at such a young age and I want to learn, grow and develop a lot,” said the 20-year-old forward.

Thompson was the first pick in the 2023 NWSL draft, becoming the league’s first high schooler to be be drafted.

This season she scored six goals in 16 appearances for Angel City.

“She’s a dynamic winger with electric pace, who can play on either wing and is very good in one-on-one situations,” said head of women’s football at Chelsea Paul Green. “Alyssa is one of the best and most exciting young players in the world, and we’re looking forward to seeing how she develops further during her time with Chelsea.”

Confirmation of Thompson's move comes on the same day that London City Lionesses completed the signing of France midfielder Grace Geyoro from Paris Saint-Germain for a reported world-record fee of 1.4 million pounds ($1.88 million).

Other big deals in this window included the $1.5 million paid by the Orlando Pride to sign Mexico star Lizbeth Ovalle from Tigres and Canada striker Olivia Smith's move from Liverpool to Arsenal for $1.3 million.

Thompson is a U.S. national team regular and was on the squad that went to the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Overall, she’s made 22 appearances with the national team since 2022, scoring three goals.

She scored 15 goals for Angel City over 69 appearances across all competitions.

Chelsea is the dominant force in women's soccer in England, winning six straight Women's Super League titles and nine of the last 11.

