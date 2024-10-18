Ancelotti says Mbappé 'not affected' by reports of investigation in Sweden

MADRID — (AP) — Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti says Kylian Mbappé "is not affected" by the Swedish media reports this week that said the France captain was the subject of a rape investigation. Mbappé's legal team dismissed those reports as false.

“I do not pay attention to speculations that come from outside the team. The player is not affected in the least,” Ancelotti said Friday.

The reports in Swedish media came out after the striker visited Stockholm during the international break when he was not called up by France due to a minor injury.

Without citing sources, Swedish media reported Mbappé was the subject of an investigation of an alleged rape at a hotel in Stockholm. Mbappé’s representatives have called the reports “false and irresponsible.” Swedish prosecutors issued a brief statement on Tuesday saying a rape had been reported to police, but didn’t name any suspect.

Ancelotti defended his player’s right to travel on his time off.

“The rest days are programmed for him and he can choose what he wants to do,” the Italian manager said. “I went to London for two days and didn’t ask anyone for permission.”

Mbappé injured his left thigh in late September. But he missed only one game for Madrid, returning as a substitute in a shock 1-0 loss to Lille in the Champions League before starting in a 2-0 victory over Villarreal in the Spanish league. He then sat out the international window.

Mbappé trained for Madrid this week before the Spanish league resumes. Madrid plays at Celta Vigo on Saturday.

“(Mbappé) took advantage of the break to improve his fitness and get well after the injury,” Ancelotti said. “He is happy and ready to play and be important for the team. These 15 days have helped because he is now a different player than before the break.”

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.