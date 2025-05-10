Angel City defender Savy King is stable after collapsing during game against Royals

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Angel City defender Savy King was hospitalized in stable condition Saturday, a day after she was stretchered off the field because of what the National Women’s Soccer League called a “medical event” during a match against the Utah Royals.

The NWSL released a statement saying King also was stable when she was taken to the hospital after collapsing on the field during Friday night's match. She will undergo further evaluation. Further details were not disclosed.

“We are grateful to the Angel City medical staff as well as to local paramedics who handled this difficult situation seamlessly,” the NWSL's statement said.

Players on both sides were visibly shaken as trainers rushed to King's side after she went down in the 74th minute. She was attended to for some 10 minutes before she was taken from the field on a cart.

Angel City issued a statement that said King “was transported by EMS to the hospital following a medical event on the field. She is responsive and undergoing further evaluation. We thank everyone for their concern and support.”

After the match, both teams gathered in a circle at midfield in prayer for King. Some fans questioned why the match continued.

In an Instagram story, Washington Spirit national team forward Trinity Rodman offered prayers for King and her family, adding “In no world should that game have continued.”

The league said in its statement that it would review its policies to determine if changes need to be made.

NWSL rules for 2025 state that the league "recognizes that emergencies may arise which make the start or progression of a Game inadvisable or dangerous for participants and spectators. Certain event categories automatically trigger the League Office into an evaluation of whether delay or postponement is necessary.”

There were 12 minutes of stoppage time added to the match. Angel City won the game 2-0.

King, 20, was the second overall pick in the 2024 NWSL draft by expansion Bay FC and played 18 games for the club. She was traded to Angel City in February and has started in all eight games for the team this season.

