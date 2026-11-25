The Big Ten would be a one-bid league if the College Football Playoff opened this week, the result of upset losses by UCLA and Indiana that sent them tumbling down the rankings released Tuesday night.

The Bruins fell five spots to No. 9 and the defending NCAA champion Hoosiers dropped six spots to No. 14 — behind conference foes No. 12 Oregon and No. 13 Iowa, who would also be on the outside looking in.

It means the league that has produced the past three national champions would be relegated to a single spot in the 12-team playoff if it began this week. It also puts more focus on who will play in the conference title game in two weeks, where the Big Ten's automatic — and maybe only — spot in the playoff will be won.

By those standards, the Southeastern Conference’s troubles looked quaint.

Yes, Alabama fell three spots to No. 6 — based on a hit it took in strength of schedule after beating Chattanooga of the FCS, along with some other results that dampened its resume.

But that just reshuffled things — allowing Tennessee, with an identical 9-2 record, to finally move into the same four-team “pod” with Alabama, which, under the committee's “principles,” allows it to place the teams side by side and consider Tennessee's 26-10 win over the Crimson Tide five weeks ago. With that in the mix, the Volunteers jumped four spots to No. 5.

Georgia and Utah stayed steady in the top two spots, followed by Texas, which moved up two notches and would give the SEC four teams — two with byes — in the projected 12-team bracket.

The Big 12 would have three: BYU stayed steady at No. 10 and Texas Tech moved off the bubble into the No. 11 spot, with the 12th spot going to unranked Boise State — deemed the best in the Group of Six.

No. 4 Notre Dame and No. 7 Miami and No. 8 Wake Forest of the Atlantic Coast Conference rounded out the top 12.

Explaining Indiana's plunge and UCLA's future (including QB issues)

Hunter Yurachek, the chair of the selection committee, explained Indiana’s plunge by noting the Hoosiers had played one-score games — including three that went to overtime — in six of the past seven weeks. They went 4-1 over the first five, but ran out of answers in a 27-24 overtime loss at Washington last week.

“Until Saturday, they'd found a way to win those games,” he said. “Saturday, they did not. They fell behind a Texas Tech team with one loss, and then they were in direct comparison with their counterparts in the Big Ten.”

Meanwhile, the committee never fell in love with UCLA — the Bruins only rose as high as fourth despite winning their first 10 games. With their loss at Michigan, they dropped to No. 9. Yurachek made clear that the uncertainty surrounding quarterback Ty Dieffenbach's late-game injury was not a factor in the drop.

“We'll continue to evaluate UCLA in their game against USC this week,” Yurachek said.

Alabama finally takes a tumble

Alabama's rise to No. 3 drew its fair share of consternation and, sometimes, ridicule, especially given its gap of up to six spots over Tennessee in earlier rankings.

But CFP-ologisits could've seen this one coming. The Tide's strength-of-schedule edge diminished when it beat Chattanooga while Tennessee topped LSU last weekend. Meanwhile, earlier wins by Alabama are losing some luster as those teams keep getting saddled with losses themselves.

“They still have some quality wins," said Yurachek, who also faced questions on why Alabama was a spot ahead of Miami. “The SEC is a conference that has beaten up on each other. They still have an impressive resume. They still have some really good, quality wins.”

Note: Alabama plays Auburn on Saturday and Tennessee plays Vanderbilt — neither game will help in the all-important strength-of-schedule metric.

Flying blind in the Group of Six

Boise State's loss to San Diego State last week dropped the Broncos out of the top 25 but not out of the bracket.

Boise is still the highest-ranked team from the Group of Six, which gets an automatic spot in the playoff. Who else is in the mix and how close are they? Yurachek would not give a straight answer.

“We had six or seven Group of Six teams that were in our total pool,” he said. “Of those nine or 10 Group of Six teams, Boise continues to be the leader of that pack. The margin is getting closer between Boise and the other teams behind them.”

Projected postseason matchups

Based on Tuesday’s rankings, the CFP would open this way:

— No. 9 seed UCLA at No. 8 Wake Forest. Winner vs. No. 1 Georgia: UCLA was a 750-1 longshot to win it all at the start of the season. Wake Forest was 500-1.

— No. 12 seed Boise State at No. 5 seed Tennessee. Winner vs. No. 4 Notre Dame: With only Syracuse left on the schedule, can Notre Dame possibly hang onto this first-round bye for two more weeks?

— No. 10 seed BYU at No. 7 Miami. Winner vs. No. 2 Utah: BYU and Miami struggled last week but stayed steady.

— No. 11 seed Texas Tech at No. 6 Alabama. Winner vs. No. 3 Texas: All these crazy SEC permutations and we’ve never seen Arch Manning throw a pass vs. the Tide.

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