AP Top 25: Oregon, Georgia, Notre Dame, Texas top poll going into playoff; Tide ranked ahead of SMU

Georgia moved up to No. 2 behind Oregon in The Associated Press Top 25 on Sunday, Texas and Penn State remained in the top five after losing conference championship games and Arizona State appeared in the top 10 for the first time in a decade.

Unbeaten Oregon, with its win over Penn State in the Big Ten title game, will go into the College Football Playoff as the No. 1 team for the eighth straight week and the unanimous choice for the sixth in a row. The poll was released shortly before the CFP rankings.

Alabama and SMU, both hoping for the final at-large spot in the playoff, were Nos. 11 and 12, respectively, in the Top 25.

Georgia's overtime win over Texas in the Southeastern Conference championship game earned the Bulldogs a three-spot promotion. The Bulldogs, like Oregon, locked up a first-round bye in the playoff.

Notre Dame, idle Saturday and in line for an at-large playoff bid, rose one spot to No. 3 for its highest ranking since late in the 2020 season. Texas and Penn State each slipped two spots and were set to be at-large playoff picks.

Ohio State, Tennessee, Boise State, Indiana and Arizona State — all set to be in the playoff — rounded out the top 10.

Alabama remained No. 11 and SMU dropped three spots to No. 12 after its 34-31 loss to Clemson in the Atlantic Coast Conference title game. Clemson earned the ACC's automatic playoff bid and was No. 13 behind the Mustangs.

Arizona State's win over Iowa State in the Big 12 title game gave the Sun Devils their first 11-win season since 1996 and their first top-10 ranking since they were No. 7 following an 8-1 start in 2014.

