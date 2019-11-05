  • AP Top Sports News at 2:44 a.m. EST

    Prescott throws for 3 TDs as Cowboys beat Giants again

    For playoff contenders, starting third has been bad news

    Booker scores 40 as Suns hand 76ers 1st loss, 114-109

    Paschall, young Warriors beat Blazers for 1st home win

    Waller, Godwin, Chark among emerging stars at halfway point

    MadBum gets qualifying offer, Martinez stays with Red Sox

    Penske buys Indianapolis Motor Speedway, IndyCar Series

    Browns' Whitehead released after 'unacceptable' Twitter rant

    Trump honors World Series champion Nationals at White House

    Nets withstand Ingram's big game, hold off Pelicans 135-125

