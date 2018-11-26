  • AP Top Sports News at 1:44 a.m. EST

    Cousins, Vikings pass by Packers 24-17

    Record day: Chargers' Rivers sets 2 completion marks in win

    Broncos snap Steelers' six-game winning streak 24-17

    Elliott's 43-yard FG leads Eagles past Giants 25-22

    Allen leads Bills to 24-21 win over Jaguars

    Wilson leads Seahawks' rally in 30-27 win over Panthers

    AP Top 25: Ohio State up to No. 6 after stomping Michigan

    USC keeping Helton after 5-7 season, but changes promised

    Calgary Stampeders win Grey Cup, beating Ottawa 27-16

    Boca-River Libertadores final postponed again after attack

    Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

