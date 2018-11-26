Cousins, Vikings pass by Packers 24-17
Record day: Chargers' Rivers sets 2 completion marks in win
Broncos snap Steelers' six-game winning streak 24-17
Elliott's 43-yard FG leads Eagles past Giants 25-22
Allen leads Bills to 24-21 win over Jaguars
Wilson leads Seahawks' rally in 30-27 win over Panthers
AP Top 25: Ohio State up to No. 6 after stomping Michigan
USC keeping Helton after 5-7 season, but changes promised
Calgary Stampeders win Grey Cup, beating Ottawa 27-16
Boca-River Libertadores final postponed again after attack
