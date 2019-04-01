Michigan State knocks off Duke 68-67 to make Final Four
Auburn tops Kentucky 77-71 in OT for first Final Four trip
Michigan State coach Izzo joins Final Four first timers
Kevin Kisner gets it right at Match Play
Hamlin overcomes 2 pit penalties at Texas for 2nd win of '19
AP source: Red Sox, Bogaerts agree at $132M through 2025
Harper homers again to lead Phillies' sweep of Braves
Federer wins 101st title, beating Isner in Miami Open final
Toyota robot can't slam dunk but shoots a mean 3-pointer
23rd horse dies at Santa Anita after racing accident
