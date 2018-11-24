  • AP Top Sports News at 1:31 a.m. EST

    Slugfest: No. 6 Oklahoma outlasts No. 12 WVU 59-56

    Snow Dawgs: No. 16 Washington topples No. 7 Wazzu 28-15

    Mickelson wins match against Woods with birdie on 22nd hole

    Houston Texans founder and owner McNair dies at 81

    No. 8 UCF remains unbeaten, but loses QB Milton in 38-10 win

    No. 2 Kansas rallies, outlasts No. 5 Tennessee 87-81 in OT

    Pats' Brady sits out practice Friday, questionable vs. Jets

    Warriors star Steph Curry not injured after multicar wreck

    No. 6 Nevada routs UMass at Vegas Invitational

