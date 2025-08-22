Arch Manning for Heisman and Texas to win national title are betting favorites

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — The Manning name goes a long way — even for college football bettors.

Top-ranked Texas is favored to win the national championship, which would be its first since Vince Young dashed into the Rose Bowl end zone two decades ago to upset Southern California.

Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning is the early leader to capture the Heisman Trophy, which would be one of the rare accomplishments his famous football family has not achieved.

After sitting behind Quinn Ewers for two seasons, Manning finally gets his chance to show what all the hype is about. Many bettors are buying into it.

“I think (hype is) a big part of it,” said Johnny Avello, DraftKings Sportsbook race and sports operations director. “The team has made strides to become one of the top teams in college football. (Bettors) looked at the team last year and the quarterback was OK, but I wouldn't call him the elite quarterback. So now Manning's in there, and he's got the history of all the Mannings in the past.”

Top-ranked Texas is the consensus favorite to win it all, though it's a crowded field. The Longhorns are +450 favorites at BetMGM Sportsbook, followed by third-ranked and defending champion Ohio State (+525). Four other teams — No. 2 Penn State, No. 4 Clemson, No. 5 Georgia and No. 7 Oregon — are between 7-1 and 9-1.

Manning also is the favorite at multiple sportsbooks to win the Heisman, including a substantial one at BetMGM at 6-1 odds. LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and Clemson QB Cade Klubnik are next at 9-1 each.

“The storyline there with (Manning's) grandpa and his uncle missing out on the trophy, so I can see that storyline kind of evolving like that,” CBS SportsLine handicapper Bruce Marshall said. “Like, this is sort of a payback for the Mannings this year, but we just haven't seen that much of him. Should he be up there ahead of Klubnik from Clemson? I wouldn't think so, but he's there.”

Non-QB for the Heisman?

Colorado two-way player Travis Hunter's Heisman victory last season was a rarity. Quarterbacks had won the award 20 of the previous 24 times.

Though odds are in the QBs' favor again this season — the top three play that position — Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith could get a long look. BetMGM lists him at 10-1 to take home the trophy.

He has received the second-most bets at the sportsbook, behind only Manning, and Marshall said he could see Smith winning the Heisman.

“A big-play element,” Marshall said.

Saving it for the playoffs

Ohio State showed last season in the first year of the 12-team playoff that a team didn't need to be a high seed to win the title. The Buckeyes went in as the eight seed, but powered through the field.

Bettors have noticed, with more wagers going on the under of 10 1/2 wins for Ohio State, causing the number at BetMGM to be at -145. The over is +120.

Ohio State is -325 to make the playoff field.

“It felt like they kind of coasted through the regular season and then really turned it on when they got to the playoffs,” BetMGM sports trading manager Christian Cipollini said. “Some of these teams are almost guaranteed to get in with this expanded playoff. It's going to take a lot for Ohio State or Alabama, these really big-name schools, to not make it.”

Group of Five favorites

Boise State became the first team from outside the power conferences to make the playoffs, and bettors believe they will make it back — even without Heisman runner-up Ashton Jeanty.

The No. 25 Broncos are favored at DraftKings and Caesars Sportsbook to represent the Group of Five.

“A very simple schedule,” said Joey Feazel, head of football at Caesars. “There's high expectations that they're going to be good.”

Boise State is a -160 favorite at BetMGM to win the Mountain West, with UNLV next at +700. But as far as that sportsbook's odds to win the national championship, the Rebels are 200-1 compared to 250-1 for the Broncos.

“That surprises me,” Cipollini said.

Interest in long shots

Avello said money has come in on No. 20 Indiana (+500) and No. 23 Texas Tech (+450) at DraftKings to win the title.

Avello said if either makes the postseason field, those backing can either hope for a big payoff or bet against them to guarantee a profit.

“The odds are higher and (bettors) look at them as teams that are maybe making a move forward over the last couple of years,” Avello said.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.