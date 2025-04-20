Arsenal beats Ipswich 4-0 to keep Premier League title race going and Man United loses again

MANCHESTER, England — (AP) — Liverpool will have to wait at least another week to be crowned Premier League champion after Arsenal routed Ipswich 4-0 on Sunday.

Runaway league leader Liverpool needs six more points to claim a record-equaling 20th English title, but three would have been enough if Arsenal had lost at Ipswich.

Such an upset never looked likely after Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli gave Champions League semifinalist Arsenal a 2-0 halftime lead at Portman Road.

Trossard scored again after the break and Ethan Nwaneri rounded off the win before Liverpool played Leicester City later Sunday.

Wolves beat Manchester United 1-0 after Pablo Sarabia's brilliant second half free kick.

Chelsea moved up to fifth by rallying to beat Fulham 2-1 with two late goals.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.