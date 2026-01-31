Arsenal routs Leeds 4-0 to open seven point lead in the Premier League

Arsenal powered seven points clear at the top of the Premier League after beating Leeds 4-0 on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta's team ended a three-game winless run in style at Elland Road and strengthened its title charge.

Martin Zubimendi, Viktor Gyokeres and Gabriel Jesus were all on target, and Leeds goalkeeper Karl Darlow added an own goal.

Manchester City and Aston Villa can trim Arsenal's lead back to four points on Sunday.

Last-placed Wolverhampton lost for the 18th time this season, 2-0 at home to Bournemouth.

Everton scored in the seventh minute of added time to draw at Brighton 1-1.

Chelsea was playing West Ham and defending champion Liverpool was hosting Newcastle in the late kickoffs.

Arsenal has Leeds' number

Having beaten Leeds 5-0 in August, Arsenal enjoyed another romp against Daniel Farke’s team.

Six points and nine goals could go a long way to helping Arsenal’s title bid, which was wobbling in recent weeks.

Against an in-form Leeds that had lost just one of its last 11 in all competitions, the trip to Elland Road was a potential banana skin for the league leader. Especially when forward Bukayo Saka was injured in the warmup and had to be withdrawn shortly before kickoff.

But in his absence Arsenal totally dominated, with Zubimendi heading the visitor in front after 27 minutes and Darlow punching Noni Madueke’s corner into his own net before halftime.

Gyokeres scored for the fourth time in six games in the second half and substitute Gabriel Jesus spun and fired low into the bottom corner late on.

More late Everton drama

For the second time this week Everton fought back to salvage a point. After Monday’s 1-1 draw with Leeds, the Merseyside club left it late to equalize at Brighton, which led through Pascal Gross.

Beto went in as a substitute only in the 89th and produced the crucial goal deep in added time.

It's back-to-back losses for Wolves after a mini resurgence in recent weeks.

Goals from Junior Kroupi and Alex Scott secured victory for Bournemouth at Molineux Stadium.

Wolves have long looked destined for relegation but had shown signs of rallying under new coach Rob Edwards after five games without defeat. Successive losses to Man City and Bournemouth, however, leave the team 17 points adrift of safety, having played a game more than its rivals.

