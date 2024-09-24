Arteta responds to 'dark arts' taunts by Man City as injuries mount for Arsenal

LONDON — (AP) — Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta bristled at suggestions his team used "dark arts" in the feisty English Premier League match at Manchester City, saying he preferred to look at "facts" rather than opinions.

Arteta said there were “a few players” who will be unavailable for the League Cup third-round match against Bolton on Wednesday, one of whom could have a serious injury. He didn’t disclose any names.

This development came after Arsenal players were accused of play-acting and feigning injuries by some of their Man City counterparts during the 2-2 draw on Sunday at Etihad Stadium.

City captain Kyle Waker even described Arsenal’s perceived tactics as “dark arts,” a phrase Arteta used sarcastically in a news conference on Tuesday ahead of the game against Bolton.

“I always prefer the facts than words, or supposing things,” Arteta said. “Let’s see who is available tomorrow. Then we can talk about 'dark arts' or these things. This is the reality.

“Unfortunately there will be a few players unavailable. Tomorrow, you will find out.”

Pressed further about his “dark arts” reference, Arteta added: “If a player was feigning, then that means he will carry on and he will be involved in the squad (against Bolton).”

The incendiary nature of the draw on Sunday showed that a bitter rivalry might be developing between the best two teams in the Premier League over the past two years.

Arsenal appears closer than ever to winning a first league title since 2004, with Arteta — in his fifth full season as its manager — having made the team tougher to beat and more streetwise.

“All the managers want a team that is happy and able to compete in any context that has been thrown (at them),” he said. “That is what we want to achieve as a team.”

Arteta said it will be a “matter of weeks” before captain Martin Odegaard returns from ankle ligament damage sustained in the recent international break while playing for Norway.

